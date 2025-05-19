When it comes to massively mounted, slickly choreographed, and (literally) explosive action sequences, both Mission: Impossible and James Bond films have proved their mettle in the past. But one of these films has created a unique world record for the biggest explosion in a movie. Was it a Mission: Impossible film starring Tom Cruise, or a James Bond flick featuring Daniel Craig?

The Film With The Biggest Explosion Record

The record for the biggest explosion in a film is held by Daniel Craig’s Spectre, the 24th film in the James Bond series. According to a report by CBR, in an action sequence in the movie, when James Bond and Madeleine Swann (played by Léa Seydoux) escape the base of Blofeld, they blow up the entire compound. This took a whopping 8,418 litres of kerosene, making it the biggest ever on-screen explosion in the history of films. Can you imagine the kind of prep work and money that would have gone into filming that scene?

Spectre – Plot & Cast

Directed by Sam Mendes (Skyfall, 1917), the film follows the daredevil adventures of MI6 agent James Bond (Daniel Craig), who travels to Mexico City after receiving a cryptic message. When he learns about an international criminal organisation called Spectre, he makes it his mission to track Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), the daughter of a former adversary, to seek her help. As he delves deeper into the mission, he comes to know about a disturbing connection with Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), the mastermind behind Spectre. The film also features Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Dave Bautista, Monica Bellucci, and Ralph Fiennes in pivotal roles.

Spectre – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

Spectre received a critics’ score of 63% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 61%. On IMDb, the film has a user rating of 6.8/10. It’s not the best-rated Bond film, but it is still a must-watch for action movie buffs and franchise fans. The film was a big box-office hit and grossed over $880 million globally (as per Box Office Mojo). Moreover, Spectre’s theme song “Writing’s on the Wall” bagged an Oscar Award and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Song category.

Where to Watch Spectre on OTT

Daniel Craig’s fourth James Bond outing, Spectre, is available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store in India.

Spectre Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Daniel Craig’s Spectre here.

