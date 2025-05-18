Tom Cruise is back in Indian theatres for one last time as Ethan Hunt. The excitement is at par, and fans have showcased love in abundance on the opening day. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has surpassed all the previous franchise records with its fantastic day 1 collections. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 1

Christopher McQuarrie’s directorial has knocked it out of the park with the biggest opening for a non-Marvel and Avatar film. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has earned 17.50 crores* on day 1. The early predictions hinted at an opening in the fifteen crore range, but the Tom Cruise mania was viral all over, and how!

The Final Reckoning vs Day of Mission Impossible films

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has broken all previous records with its biggest opening day in the franchise. Previously, The Dead Reckoning held the crown with its day 1 collections of 12.30 crores. Tom Cruise’s film has clocked a 42% higher opening.

Beats the lifetime of 3 MI films

The celebration continues as Mission: Impossible 8 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of not one or two, but as many as 3 previous installments. It has left behind Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible 2, and Mission: Impossible III.

Check out the box office collections of the Mission: Impossible films at the Indian box office:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023): 120 crores Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): 77 crores Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): 54 crores Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011): 46 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 17.50 crores (1 day) Mission: Impossible III (2006) – 10 crores Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) – 7 crores Mission: Impossible (1996) – 2 crores

It is now chasing the earnings minted by Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. The word-of-mouth is positive, and that milestone should be unlocked in the next 2-3 days.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Final Destination: Bloodlines North America Box Office Day 1: Clocks No.1 Opening For The Franchise, Earns 187% More Than Its Predecessor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News