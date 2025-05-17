Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie moves past Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War to enter the Top 45 highest-grossing films of all time at the North American box office. It still has some juice left and is expected to surpass Toy Story 3 soon and achieve a notable feat by climbing the all-time grosser list in the US. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The third installment in the Toy Story franchise was released in theaters in 2010 by Lee Unkrich. The ensemble voice cast featured Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Estelle Harris, Jeff Pidgeon, Jodi Benson, John Morris, Laurie Metcalf, and R. Lee Ermey. It was the first animated feature to earn $1 billion at the worldwide box office and the highest-grossing animated feature until Frozen was released in 2013. The threequel won the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song at the 83rd Academy Awards.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Toy Story 3 collected $415.00 million in the United States and $652.31 million overseas. Therefore, its worldwide collection is $1.06 billion. It is the top 40 highest-grossing film of all time at the US box office. A Minecraft Movie is on track to surpass Toy Story 3 this weekend and crack the Top 40 highest-grossers list.

It collected $452K on this Thursday, its Day 42, witnessing a drop of -22.4% from last Thursday. It arrived on digital platforms this Tuesday, which will impact its theatrical run now. Jason Momoa‘s movie has hit the $410.76 million mark at the US box office after running in the theatres for 42 days. It is around $5 million away from beating Toy Story 3.

The PG-rated movie has collected $501.00 million from overseas markets, and its worldwide haul has reached $911.76 million cume. It will also surpass Wonder Woman‘s domestic haul as Warner Bros Pictures’ fourth highest-grossing film of all time in North America. A Minecraft Movie was released in theaters on April 4.

