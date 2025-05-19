A24’s latest dive into horror is making noise again. Bring Her Back, the new film by Danny and Michael Philippou, is racking up praise and climbing Rotten Tomatoes with ease.

The Philippou brothers, known for their surprise hit Talk To Me, in 2023, have followed it up with another unsettling tale, this time centered around Sally Hawkins, who plays a woman caring for two foster kids while being drawn into a disturbing ritual. Alongside her stars a strong cast with the likes of Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, and Jonah Wren Phillips.

Bring Her Back Could Become A24’s Highest-Rated Horror

The movie already holds an impressive 93% on the Tomatometer from 41 reviews. That number might shift with time, but early signs suggest it’ll stay among the strongest showings for A24. If somehow the movie manages to crawl up to 94% (which doesn’t see likely), it would sit comfortably in the studio’s top 25 best-reviewed film and possibly take the crown as their highest-rated horror entry to date, outpacing Talk to Me and X, both of which maxed out at 94%.

A24’s Identity In Horror Keeps Evolving

A24’s rise has always been about trusting unique voices. The company started with Spring Breakers in 2013, which turned a $5 million budget into over $31 million, and grew fast, shifting from distribution to production. (Via Screenrant)

They built a name by backing odd, out of the box films like Ex Machina, The Witch, Moonlight, and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Their horror catalogue, though not the biggest part of their lineup, became a defining piece of the brand after The Witch reshaped expectations.

Even directors like Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, Ti West, and others brought a distinct identity to A24 horror.

Bring Her Back Doesn’t Only Rely On Jumpscares

As per the reviews, the film doesn’t rely on jump scares or gore. Instead, it explores the emotional toll of trauma.

Dateline described, “Bring Her Back belongs in the trapped-in-a-house subgenre of horror, but it has a creepy psychological depth and is filled with disturbing but impressively composed images. It really gets under your skin.”

Pitchfork stated, “There are a number of small scenes throughout Bring Her Back that splice visceral horror tropes next to occasionally more unsettling glimpses of human vulnerability and error.” They added, “Perhaps the best part of Bring Her Back is the directors’ unwillingness to explain every detail of the ritual and its mythology. We understand its purpose in flashes of scenery and from Laura’s sole despairing wish.”

The movie has already placed itself in a powerful position even if the score drops a few points.

