Talk To Me, a 2023 indie hit, has been resurrected on the streaming platform Netflix (in the US) and Amazon Prime (in India), in fact, it’s spreading like wildfire. Viewers are flooding social media with reactions, urging others to hit play because this one hits differently.

A Party Game Turns into a Nightmare

The story of the movie hooks you fast when a group of teens get their hands on a creepy embalmed relic, which is literally a hand that can summon spirits. What starts off as a twisted party trick quickly spirals into a nightmare when one of them pushes the limits and breaks a crucial rule – the 90-second possession window. Any longer, and the spirit may not leave and of course, as per the law of horror movies, someone overstays their welcome.

At the center of it all is Mia, played by Sophie Wilde, who becomes the emotional core of this descent into the supernatural. Her visions get darker, more disturbing, and soon, the line between real and unreal starts to blur. It’s not just jump scares either as this film builds dread in a way that lingers.

From Indie Hit to Box Office Powerhouse

Despite its humble $4.5 million budget, Talk To Me crushed expectations, raking in $10.4 million its opening weekend and eventually climbing to over $91 million globally, according to Screen Rant. It even dethroned Hereditary as A24’s most successful horror release to date, earning critical praise and a cult following along the way.

Taking to X after watching the movie, one person praised, “holy moly guys watch “talk to me” on netflix the beginnings a little cringe but might just be the best movie ive ever seen.”

holy moly guys watch “talk to me” on netflix the beginnings a little cringe but might just be the best movie ive ever seen — matty .ᐟ (@Maxerzic) April 8, 2025

Another fan admitted, “The hype is absolutely real for #TalkToMe . Brilliant lore + setup, great acting and well-earned scares. Also a PERFECT ending. “

The hype is absolutely real for #TalkToMe Brilliant lore + setup, great acting and well-earned scares. Also a PERFECT ending. If you’re not big on horror movies, let this be the one to change your mind pic.twitter.com/2Byt3L57zN — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) July 28, 2023

A third wrote, “Talk to me on Netflix is one of the scariest movies I’ve seen in a while.”

Talk to me on Netflix is one of the scariest movies I’ve seen in a while — SHAMORI ♊︎ (@ShamoriLynn) April 7, 2025

Someone else wrote, “Talk To Me, new to Netflix, creates a consistently eerie, unsettling, and gripping vibe throughout its efficient 90 minutes. Doesn’t pull any punches with the horror scenes and delivers a satisfying ending. 8.9/10! Highly recommend.”

Talk To Me, new to Netflix, creates a consistently eerie, unsettling, and gripping vibe throughout its efficient 90 minutes. Doesn’t pull any punches with the horror scenes and delivers a satisfying ending. 8.9/10! Highly recommend. — Colin (@daykingbran) April 11, 2025

And if you’ve already braved it, there’s more to come. A sequel is in the works, with directors Danny and Michael Philippou back at the helm. However, there’s no word yet on whether it’ll continue Mia’s story or chart a new haunted path, but the buzz is real.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy Revealed He Ditched Science Lessons During Oppenheimer Prep Because Of This Reason: “I’m Interested In…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News