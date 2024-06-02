The Jurassic World reboot is just getting bigger and better with the announcement of a stellar cast. As per reports, Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is in talks to join the franchise. The actor is renowned for his role as Juan in the 2016 film Moonlight.

The yet-untitled Jurassic World 4 was announced by Universal in January this year and has already set a release date. The film marks the beginning of a new chapter in the franchise, as the previous trilogy concluded with Jurassic World: Dominion in 2022.

Jurassic World 4: Mahershala Ali to Join the Star-Studded Cast

Ali was last seen in the 2023 Netflix apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind. Jurassic World would be the second big franchise grabbed by the actor, as he is also starring as superhero Blade in the eponymous MCU film. Apart from Ali, four actors have been confirmed to be a part of Jurassic World 4.

The Avengers star Scarlett Johansson is set to lead the film, along with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. Hitman: Agent 47 actor Rupert Friend and The Lincoln Lawyer fame Manuel Garcia-Rulfo have also been roped in to play important roles. Meanwhile, the earlier stars from the franchise, including Chris Pratt, will not be returning in the upcoming installment.

Jurassic World 4 Release Date

Jurassic World 4 is about to start filming soon and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 2, 2025. However, it remains to be seen if the makers will be able to meet the deadline, owing to the heavy VFX and CGIs required in post-production. The plot details have been kept under wraps, but it is known that the film will be a hard reboot with no connection to the previous two trilogies.

It is possible that the new film could once again adapt Michael Crichton’s 1990 novel more accurately or head into a completely new direction with a fresh storyline. Gareth Edwards is set to direct the film, with a script from David Koepp, who also wrote the first two Jurassic Park movies. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley produce the film through The Kennedy/Marshall Company. Steven Spielberg, who helmed the original Jurassic Park, is attached to the reboot as an executive producer.

