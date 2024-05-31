Emilia Clarke is not an unknown name. She became popular as Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi, aka Daenerys Targaryen. She became a household name because of the gory HBO series based on George RR Martin’s works. She recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, with Secret Invasion, but a few years before the Marvel series, the actress made a not-so-likable comment about Marvel movies, such as the Avengers films. Scroll below for more.

Clarke appeared in the leading role in the miniseries Secret Invasion. She plays Gi’ah, daughter of Talos, who works for Gravik [leader of rebel Skrulls], but things change by the end of the series. The show did not get such a good response from the fans. The critics rated it 52% on Tomatometer, and the Audience Score is 46% overall on Rotten Tomatoes. Clarke’s character is expected to return in some other project.

Besides starring in the top-rated show Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke appeared in multiple movies, such as Terminator Genisys, Me Before You, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Above Suspicion, The Last Christmas, and more. In 2020, in an interview with the Times, the English actress expressed her unwillingness to appear in comic book movies and follow the trend. She explained that she wanted to do something stupid like the Avengers movies.

Emilia Clarke said, “I think, if I did, it would be me having a giggle. I want to do something absolutely stupid and silly, like, you know, The Avengers or whatever. Something where I got to have a giggle with mates.”

Emilia Clarke is not the only one who spoke negatively about the Marvel movies; other eminent Hollywood personalities, such as Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Francis Ford Coppola, and others, look down upon the MCU. But that is not stopping the fans from making The Avengers one of the highest-grossing franchises ever.

On the work front, Emilia Clarke was last seen in The Pod Generation in 2023. Meanwhile, catch the Avengers movies and other MCU projects, including Clarke and Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion, on Disney+.

For more such throwbacks on your favorite Hollywood stars, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan VS Margot Robbie: Who Left You Breathless In A Dazzling Vivienne Westwood Outfit – Bollywood’s Poo Or Barbie Star?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News