Kareena Kapoor Khan and Margot Robbie are the most popular actresses in Bollywood and Hollywood. The Aussie star is one of the highest-paid female actors in Hollywood, and so is Bebo in Bollywood. There are quite a few similarities between the two, and recently, they added yet another as both Bebo and Margot have worn the same Vivienne Westwood attire, and today, we will be dissecting their looks individually. Scroll below for more.

Kareena is a versatile actress and has given some iconic characters to Indian cinema, like Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet in Jab We Met. There is hardly any actress who could have pulled off a role like Poo the way Bebo did. Similarly, Margot was flabbergasted as Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-helmed movie last year. Besides Barbie, Robbie played Harley Quinn to the point of perfection in the old DC Universe.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore the dazzling Vivenne Westwood gown at the Bvlgari event, and she nailed the look just as Margot Robbie did. The Barbie star wore it earlier this year, and both these gorgeous ladies opted for a minimalistic appearance.

About the dress-

For the unversed, this dress is from Vivienne Westwood’s 1988 Spring collection and is popularly known as the ‘Pirate Bride’ dress. It is an iridescent, off-shoulder, shimmery gown with rhinestones all over the outfit, flickering different shades of green, lilac, and mostly silver. It has a corseted bodice with a plunging neckline and a floor-length skirt with ruched details around the waistline.

How did Kareena Kapoor Khan style it?

Kareena Kapoor Khan kept the neck portion clear and devoid of jewelry. She sported dainty silver earrings, a bracelet, and a few rings. For makeup, the Crew star sported a nude look. She wore a dewey base, nude pick eyeshadow with some shimmer, peachy flushed cheeks, and subtle highlighter. Her brows were well-defined, and Kareena chose a n*de lip color for the lips and topped it with some gloss.

Kareena Kapoor’s white manicured nails added a unique touch to the look. She kept her medium-length hair open, styled in beachy waves. The actress looked jaw-droppingly stunning.

How did Margot Robbie style it?

Earlier in February, Margot Robbie wore the dress for the AACTA awards. She also sported a dewey foundation base with a soft pink tint on the cheeks and nude pink lips. She accessorized her look with just a chunky ring, kept her blond locks open, and parted in the middle.

