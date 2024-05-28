Salma Hayek has a bold and beautiful personality. She embraces herself with great confidence, and this shows in her style. She often mesmerizes us with her gorgeous looks and raises the mercury level when she posts her sultry pics in sensuous swimwear. Salma also looks breathtaking in elaborate and beautiful gowns, and today, we have brought you a throwback picture of the From Dusk Till Dawn actress from a red carpet event. Keep scrolling for more.

Salma started her journey with telenovelas and then transitioned to Hollywood. She is one of the top-rated stars. She got her breakthrough with movies like Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Dogma, Wild Wild West, and Frida. Hayek got her first Oscar nomination for the 2002 Frida Kahlo biopic. In 2021, she joined the MCU as Ajak in the movie Eternals and was pretty elated about it.

Salma Hayek’s red carpet looks always amaze us, and her look from the 2011 Met Gala had a similar impact. The Eternals actress wore a n*de gown honoring the work of Alexander McQueen from the late designer’s brand. It was a one-shouldered gown with soft material and a corset underneath the chest visible through the transparent fabric. The upper perfectly accentuated her curves, while the bottom was a voluminous skirt.

The gown featured a floral accent on the cinched waist. The sheer fabric gave Salma Hayek a very soft and feminine touch. She kept her accessories and makeup minimal to highlight the gorgeous gown.

For makeup, she sported a matte foundation base with peachy-blushed cheeks. Her eyebrows were defined, and she wore champagne-colored shadows on her mascara-laden eyes. For the lips, Salma Hayek wore a n*de-colored lip color that looked like a latte color and topped it with lots of gloss. Hayek‘s hair was curled and kept open, falling on her shoulder and cascading down her beautiful face.

Salma Hayek wore a pair of gold earrings and a chunky ring to accessorize her look. Finally, she completed it with a gold and beige clutch. The picture was posted on social media platform X last year by the fan account Jazzy|CL3. Here, check it out:

For more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Cannes 2024: ‘Pretty Woman’ Preity Zinta Dazzles In Pink Sequined Saree Captivating Us With Her Eternal Beauty As She Returns At The French Riviera After 17 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News