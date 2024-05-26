Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heeramandi, has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer dropped. After the show started streaming on Netflix, it received mixed reviews, but no one could ignore the show. Everyone watched it. In fact, it garnered 4.5 million views globally in the opening week. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Singa and Sharmin Segal in the lead and do you know that these actresses enjoy a fortune of net worth!

Sharmin Segal’s Net Worth 18143.24% Higher!

While Sharmin’s independent and self-made assets are not yet known, by now, the entire internet knows that the actress is the wife of Aman Mehta, who owns a fortune of 54,000 crore! No one can match or beat that until Isha Ambani decides to become an actress! However, we have kept Sharmin out of the equation.

Sharmin’s husband Aman Mehta’s family fortune might definitely make her net worth almost 18143.24% higher than the net worth of the other five Heeramandi actresses combined. However, since Sharmin’s individual assets are not known, it would be difficult to determine her personal earnings and accumulated wealth as a professional in the industry. So, for that reason, we have not ranked her net worth in this list of all the other main leads of Heeramandi.

Here are the net worths of all the lead actresses of Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar, ranked in order of lowest to highest. Check out the assets of the Queens of Lahore!

Sanjeeda Sheikh Net Worth – 25 Crore

The actress, who made her debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s Baghgan, was reportedly paid 40 lakh for her Waheedajaan role in Heeramandi. Playing Manisha Koirala’s sister in the web series, her shades of negative spark, even against her own daughter in the show, deserve applause. Sanjeeda enjoys a net worth of 25 crore.

Richa Chadha’s Net Worth – 41 Crore

The actress recently took a major jump when it comes to her total assets, and with a leap of over 412%, her net worth currently stands at a staggering 41 crore. She was paid 1 crore for her role as Lajjo in Heeramandi. On the personal front, the actress is currently enjoying her pregnancy period and will soon welcome a baby.

Aditi Rao Hydari Net Worth – 60 Crore

The actress who made her debut in Hindi films with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Delhi 6 has been a part of many ensembles. She entered Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s world with Padmaavat where she played Mehrunnnisa. The actress had an OTT breakthrough playing Anarkali in the web series, Taj:Divided By Blood, followed by Jubilee. The actress enjoys a net worth of 62 crore.

Sonakshi Sinha Net Worth – 80 Crore

The Dabangg girl who belongs to one of the most illustrious families in Bollywood owns a whopping net worth of 80 crore. Sonakshi played Fareedan in Heeramandi and has been winning applauses for her grey shade character.

Manisha Koirala Net Worth – 99 Crore!

The actress who played the Queen of Lahore’s Heeramandi belongs to a powerful political party in Nepal and her assets speak volume of her heritage and fortune. Manisha enjoys assets worth 99 crore! The actress was reportedly paid 1 crore for her performance in Heeramand. She charged the same amount to play Kartik Aaryan’s mother in Shehzada.

