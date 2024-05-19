Sharmin Segal has been under many scanners for her acting skills in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Right from taking attacks about her nepotistic links with her Mama, Bhansali, to her giving 16 auditions and still not nailing it, the actress has been at the receiving end. But now her net worth has taken over the internet.

Since the past few days, Sharmin’s monetary decoding has sprawled up on the internet, and we kid you not, the amount is jaw-dropping. The actress is a heiress of around 54,000 crore worth assets! Yes, we are waiting; let that sink in before we move ahead!

Sharmin Segal is married to Aman Mehta, who is the heir to a multi-billion business empire. Aman is an Executive Director for Torrent Pharmaceuticals, a division of Torrent Group. The torrent group is owned by Sharmin’s father-in-law, Samir Mehta, along with his brother, Sudhir Mehta.

How Much Money Is That Money!

Now, since 54,000 crore is actually a lot of money, we thought of explaining how much amount is that money. In case you could count zeroes, it is 540,000,000,000 in INR! Here are five things one can actually do with that amount of money!

Make 270 Heeramandis!

Yes. Believe it or not, one can make that many web series matching Heeramandi’s grandeur. The show was mounted on a huge budget of 200 crore and is considered one of the costliest web series in India. However, making 270 Heeramandis might not be the sanest option. We guess we make 10 of those and keep the rest of the money to yourselves!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

Buy 270 Mannats!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat is said to be one of the grandest and costliest houses owned by a Bollywood star. Well, Sharmin Segal and her family can buy 270 Mannats if they want. And we so want to know what their abode looks like. It must be some kingdom of sorts, for sure!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmin Segal Mehta (@sharminsegal)

Host 43 Ambani Weddings!

The Ambanis recently hosted a grand pre-wedding function to celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s union before they get married in July 2025. The cost of this function was reported to be a whopping 1000 – 1250 crore! And we are not kidding; Sharmin’s family could also host 43 such functions and still be left with a lot of money!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmin Segal Mehta (@sharminsegal)

Buy 4 Buckingham Palaces!

Yes, you read that right! Sharmin Segal’s family could built 4 houses like Buckingham Palace – the abode for the British Royal Family! And guess what, the Mehta family will still be left with 9700 crore after buying four Buckingham Palaces!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmin Segal Mehta (@sharminsegal)

Well, who knew that our Heeramandi’s Alamzeb is Princess Diana in real life?

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: As Heeramandi Brings Back The 40s Meet This ‘Tawaif Turned Superstar’ Whose Daughter Ruled Bollywood & Raj Kapoor Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News