The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Heeramandi cast in its seventh episode, and it was a hilarious ride. What happens when a bunch of women sit down in a total panchayat zone? It’s ‘kahaaniyan and qisse’ overloaded. The same happened with this episode.

As Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh sat down for a fun conversation with Kapil Sharma, a lot of stories from their web series and working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali were spilled.

While Sharmin obviously had to take the big N question – getting cast in her Mama’s show and her nepotistic link – the others had brilliant personal experiences working on Heeramandi. We have picked up the best anecdotes shared by the actresses.

Richa Chadha’s 99 Retakes

The Fukrey actress revealed that the first of her shoot was her worst day. And there was a reason for the same. Richa had to give 99 retakes for her dancing shot, and the actress revealed how, after a certain point in time, she was disheartened and under stress since 200 people were watching her fail a single shot 99 times until she nailed it 100th time!

Aditi Rao Hydari ‘Chhoti’ Hai

The beautiful actress who plays Bibbojaan in Heeramandi revealed that her ghaghra was definitely heavier than her body weight. In fact, while she was performing her dancing scene in between the fountains, she used to disbalance, and her costume was drenched, till Bhansali said, “Wo uski height chhoti hai, usko thoda peeche karo!”

Sharmin Segal’s Audition

When Sharmin was asked if she had to audition for the show since Sanjay Leela Bhansali is her Mama, the actress revealed that she auditioned over 8760 hours to bag the role of Alamzeb! Yes, you read that right. The actress auditioned 14 times a year before she was selected for the role.

Bhansali’s Eye For Details

The actresses revealed how Sanjay Leela Bhansali has an eye for detail, and the scene was cut for the simplest of things. Sometimes, a crease in the curtain was not right; the other times, a little thread peeped from Sharmin’s costume. The actresses even claimed that Bhansali never let them rehearse since everything was changed at the last moment. There was no point rehearsing.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Single Take

Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she rehearsed for Tilasmi Baahein, but Bhansali came up with another set of music, and then the choreographer designed a new dance which she learned then and there, and it was taken in a single 4-minute shot!

For the unversed, Heeramandi and The Great Indian Kapil Show are both streaming on Netflix.

