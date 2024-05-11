The Great Indian Kapil Show Ep 7 Review Ft. Heeramandi Cast: A Puchka A Day Keeps The Criticism & Negativity Away - Chatpata, Teekha, Meetha Mixed Laughter Riot!

The Great Indian Kapil Show aired its seventh episode with the Heeramandi cast, so guess what worked for this hilarious episode? It was a puchka. A Fulki. A Gupchup. A Batasha. A Panipuri. Or whatever you call it in your language! There has been a saying by the food lovers. A panipuri lifts your mood instantly! And it did lift this entire episode of this chat show!

The women of Heeramandi came running to the thela of Kapil Sharma, and that is how this episode took off on a chatpata, teekha, meekha episode, which was full of fun, chats, gossip, banters, and an original score by Sunil Grover!

Kiku Sharda’s Chandramukhi avatar and Krushna Abhishek’s Chunni Babu were in line with the episode with excellent punches, landing perfectly with apt laughs and giggles! However, there were a few objectified jokes placed very subtly and gently that did not get noticed.

The Great Indian Kapil Show has finally found its footing ever since Aamir Khan arrived on this chat show. After that, Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol came up with a heartfelt episode that was full of anecdotes and heartwarming chats. Now, the women of Heeramandi, with the seventh episode of the chat show, came along with zillions of stories about the shooting Heeramandi and their working experiences with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sunil Grover’s Dafli avatar yet again came with a brilliant original score, and there is something about this man who turns a woman in a saree and just makes you laugh with that one glimpse! Matching his comic timing was Krushna Abhishek’s air hostess, and the episode started off very smoothly, promising a turbulence-free episode. And to everyone’s expectations, the episode delivered what it promised – a hilarious ride!

However, not utilizing an artist like Rajiv Thakur is still not explainable. His getting overshadowed and coming across as an extra character, looking out of the lot and a misfit, is a little disappointing, but again, it is probably a sacrifice done to deliver a funny episode.

This episode featuring the Heeramandi cast was such a perfect appetizer that this should have been the opening episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which could have set the tonal quality of this season so right!

In all, this episode that started on a very chatpata note with panipuris definitely shed away all the negativity and the criticism. Cheers to this much-needed puchka shot, Kapil Bhaiya – Waiting in line for the sookha puri (bacha kucha maal dropped every week). Swaad aa gaya!

PS. Do not miss the episode for beautiful ‘qisse‘ from Heeramandi‘s shoot.

