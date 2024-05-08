Ajay Devgn’s horror flick Shaitaan, which also starred R Madhavan, Jyothika, and Gujarati actress Janki Bodiwala, dropped on Netflix this week and has managed to achieve 3.2 million views in just 2 days. The horror flick helmed by Vikas Bahl started streaming on the OTT giant on May 4.

Shaitaan’s Netflix Debut Week

After dropping on Netflix on May 4, the film garnered 3.2 million views and 6.9 million viewing hours. This might be a stellar number, considering it contains data for only 48 hours of the film’s streaming. Currently, the film is trending at number 4 on Netflix’s global charts.

However, Laapataa Ladies, which started streaming on Netflix on April 26, performed much better this week and is trending just above Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, at number 3 globally with around 5.6 million views this week.

While Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan collected 150 crore and was a box office hit, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies earned 15 crore and was a flop. However, why did the tables turn when the two films arrived on Netflix? Decoding three reasons why.

Imbalanced Number Of Days

The 3.2 million collection for Shaitaan belongs to only two days of Netflix’s data cycle. Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies had a complete seven-day run. So, the 5.6 million views garnered by Kiran Rao’s film are over a period of 7 days, unlike Shaitaan’s two-day streams. Hence, Laapataa Ladies is trending better this week.

The Competition

A lot of new stuff dropped on Netflix this week, including a 7-hour series, Heeramandi, apart from the Telugu film Tillu Square and other language content. So, Shaitaan had a tough competition since people had varied palettes when deciding their movie or series for the week. Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies had a better playground when it dropped on OTT.

The Fan Base

While there is no denying the fact that even Ajay Devgn could have achieved a better number with Shaitaan’s streaming, after so much hype, Laapataa Ladies got terrific word of mouth the day it dropped on Netflix last week. So this week, it had better word-of-mouth, which is working in its favor on the OTT platform.

Hopefully, it will be a better week for Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, starting from May 6. Waiting for the numbers to get better.

