Netflix’s Running Point has returned for its second season, and with that comes a great opportunity to take a look back at the show’s premise and cast of characters. The series was created by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen and follows the story of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team. This sports drama starts as an underdog story: the team is in a bit of a slump, and its owners are trying to figure out how to get the players to the playoffs.

Running Point Follows Isla Gordon & Her Siblings’ Journey

According to Deadline, the series’ main cast is led by Kate Hudson, who plays Isla Gordon, the new President of the Los Angeles Waves. The team was started under the aegis of her father, the late Jack Gordon, and her brother, Cam Gordon (played by Justin Theroux), inherited ownership of the team, only to pass it off to his sister after his drug addiction renders him hospitalized.

Isla faces a lot of pressure right off the bat, thanks to being a woman in a man’s business, and the Los Angeles Waves fandom loathes her because of her prior “party girl” reputation and status as a nepotism hire. With the once-renowned basketball team at a low point, she takes it upon herself to mount a comeback for the ages.

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Assisting Isla in her endeavors are her brothers, the General Manager, Ness Gordon (played by Scott MacArthur), and the Chief Financial Officer, Sandy Gordon (played by Drew Tarver). Season 2 sees the return of Cam Gordon to the management team, and he quickly begins to consider seizing his old position back from Isla.

Running Point: Supporting Cast

Brenda Song plays Isla’s confidant and the Los Angeles Waves Chief of Staff, Ali Lee. Hailing from the south side of Chicago, Ali has an unfiltered attitude and a strong track record at the company since she was originally hired as an executive assistant under Jac Gordon himself.

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Blake Anderson plays Leroy, Cam Gordon’s “sober companion” tasked with watching over the guy now that he’s out of rehab, though he isn’t above bending the rules for his friend if the need arises.

Fabrizio Guido plays Jackie Moreno, who’s introduced as an unassuming snack vendor, only for his life to get turned upside down with the reveal that he’s the secret love child of Jack Gordon and his housekeeper, Claudia Moreno. This immediately catapults him into Isla’s inner circle.

Jay Ellis plays Coach Jake Brown, the season 1 coach who earns Isla’s respect with his zen-like professionalism.

Max Greenfield plays Lev Levenson, who’s Isla’s fiancée of three years and is incredibly supportive of her when she begins her tenure as the President of the Los Angeles Waves.

Chet Hanks plays Travis Bugg, who’s one of the team’s best basketball players and has a side-hustle as a hip-hop artist. However, he’s also a bit of a public relations headache thanks to his unfiltered attitude, and he starts off rather stand-offish and mistrustful of Isla.

Marcus Winfield plays Toby Sandeman, who’s the Los Angeles Waves star player, with a 12-time all-star record, along with two championship rings and two gold medals. He’s also dated Rihanna in the past.

Rounding out the cast are Uche Agada as rookie player Dyson Gibbs, Al Fleischman as the “Toilet King” Ken Marino, Ike Barinholtz as Cousin Benny, Richa Moorjani as the accountant Aruna, Scott Speedman as the ice-hockey team owner Luke McShay, Rob Heubel as the sports agent Clint, Marissa Reyes as the LA Waves cheerleader Sofia, and Scott Evans as Sandy Gordon’s boyfriend, Charlie.

Aside from these major and recurring cast members, Running Point also features cameos from Macaulay Culkin and Law Roach.

Running Point Season 2: All The New Characters

Season 2 introduces Ray Romano as coach Norm Stinson, who used to work for the LA Waves in the past but has been struggling with a personal tragedy as of late. He now seeks to go back to doing what he does best.

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Season 2 also introduces Octavia Spencer, who plays Diane Robicheaux, an attorney for the LA Waves cheerleading team who is passionate about improving worker protections, as well as Nicole Richie as Isla’s former college friend, Nicole Vark, who becomes an investor in the team.

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