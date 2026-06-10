Netflix’s latest Korean hit show, Teach You A Lesson, is earning rave reviews for its terrifyingly realistic portrayal of harassment, corruption, torture, and violence within academic institutions. While the show has built its fanbase on high-octane action sequences and deeply satisfying moments of justice, Episode 5 is a different beast entirely. The storyline at its center is not purely a scriptwriter’s invention — it mirrors one of the most painful and consequential events in South Korea’s recent history. A tragedy that brought an entire nation to a standstill. One that changed the law.

Teach You a Lesson Plot

Teach You a Lesson follows the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB) — a fictional government agency granted sweeping legal powers to restore order in problem schools. Na Hwa-jin (Kim Mu-yeol) is its most formidable supervisor: a no-nonsense operative with special ops training and state-sanctioned immunity, dispatched to schools where conventional discipline has failed completely. Alongside investigator Im Han-rim (Jin Ki-joo), he uses physical force, psychological pressure, and strategic intervention to take down student hierarchies, expose administrative corruption, and deliver the justice that the system could not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea | 넷플릭스 코리아 (@netflixkr)

What Happens In Episode 5 Of Teach You A Lesson?

Grade 1 teacher Choi Ji-seon is found in a critical state inside the school playroom at Hyeongjung Elementary School. Inspector Im Han-rim (Jin Ki-joo) arrives in time and orders an immediate mental health evaluation — the results are alarming enough to pull Ji-seon from her classroom entirely. It was her own mother who triggered the intervention, having found Ji-seon’s diary and filed a complaint with the ERPB that laid bare everything her daughter had been quietly enduring.

What Ji-seon had been dealing with was a sustained campaign of harassment from the mother of a student named U-jin: relentless messages, false accusations of misconduct, and eventually a baseless sexual harassment complaint. With Ji-seon on leave, ERPB supervisor Na Hwa-jin (Kim Mu-yeol) steps in as substitute teacher — one of the series’ rare moments of genuine humility for its seemingly invincible lead, who quickly discovers how grueling the classroom can be. By the episode’s close, he files a formal complaint against U-jin’s mother, turns the other parents in the room against her, and watches as the school principal finally admits she failed to protect Ji-seon. Ji-seon is safe. It is the kind of ending the show’s real-life inspiration never got.

The Real Tragedy That Inspired Episode 5 of Teach You A Lesson

On July 18, 2023, a first-grade homeroom teacher in her 20s was found dead at Seoi Elementary School in Seoul’s Seocho District. She was only two years into her profession. Testimony later gathered by the Seoul Teachers’ Union revealed what she had been living with: a classroom dispute known as the “Pencil Incident,” in which one student scratched another’s forehead, had triggered a sustained campaign of parental pressure that included messages to her personal phone, repeated visits to the teachers’ office, and an environment colleagues described as impossible to navigate for young teachers. Before her death, she sent a message to her mother asking her to read her diary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea | 넷플릭스 코리아 (@netflixkr)

Within days, teachers across South Korea began gathering in black to mourn their colleague and demand change. By September 2, a massive rally near the National Assembly drew approximately 350,000 teachers, education students, and citizens. Two days later, September 4 became “Public Education Pause Day,” where tens of thousands walked out of classrooms for memorial events, despite authorities initially calling the action illegal. The scale reflected a profession at breaking point: a union survey found over 60 percent of teachers polled had personally faced child abuse accusations or knew a colleague who had, and government data showed that 100 public school teachers, mainly from elementary schools, had died by suicide in the five years leading up to June 2023.

The investigation concluded in November 2023 without charges, finding no criminal conduct, though work-related stress was formally acknowledged as a factor. The family and educators kept pushing. On February 27, 2024, the government made a landmark ruling, officially recognizing her death as having occurred in the line of duty, giving a formal acknowledgment that the conditions of her work had cost her her life. The case directly accelerated new legislation protecting teachers from parental harassment, including the right to refuse personal phone contact from parents and government-backed tools to regulate teacher-parent communication.

More About Teach You a Lesson

Teach You a Lesson premiered on Netflix on June 5, 2026, and is based on the popular Naver webtoon Get Schooled by Chae Yong-taek and Han Ga-ram. The 10-episode action drama is directed by Hong Jong-chan and written by Lee Nam-kyu, Kim Da-hee, and Moon Jong-ho. The series stars Kim Mu-yeol as Na Hwa-jin, Lee Sung-min as Choi Gang-seok, Jin Ki-joo as Im Han-rim, and Pyo Ji-hoon (Block B’s P.O) as Bong Geun-dae.

Teach You A Lesson debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s global non-English TV chart for the week of June 1–7, 2026, amassing 6.4 million views in its first three days on the platform, according to Netflix Tudum. It holds a score of 8.7 on MyDramaList. Teach You A Lesson is currently streaming worldwide on Netflix.

Teach You a Lesson Trailer:

Advertisement

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Lee Jun-young’s Reborn Rookie Sets JTBC’s Highest-Rated Drama Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News