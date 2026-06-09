HYBE’s K-pop girl group, LE SSERAFIM, has dropped an official global remix of their lead single BOOMPALA, and it’s historic on paper: Indian artist Guru Randhawa becomes the first Indian to officially collaborate with the five-member group. Released on June 6, 2026, in partnership with Warner Music India and SOURCE MUSIC, the remix brings together K-pop, Punjabi pop, and Latin house production. But not everyone is celebrating. The track is facing backlash for the vocals styles as well as Guru Randhawa’s past controversy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LE SSERAFIM (@le_sserafim)

Why Is LE SSERAFIM’s BOOMPALA Remix Facing A Backlash?

Despite the historic nature of the crossover, LE SSERAFIM’s BOOMPALA remix with Guru Randhawa has sparked an immediate social media firestorm. Fans are not happy with the track and the collaboration.

Fans are bringing up Guru Randhawa’s music video for Azul. In 2022, Randhawa released a music video for his song Azul, which depicted him in the role of a photographer who romanticizes a uniformed schoolgirl. The video drew widespread condemnation for sexualizing a minor, with critics describing the content as pedophilic. Randhawa did not issue a public apology or take the video down.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been sharply divided over how the feature sounds, with many arguing that Randhawa’s Punjabi verses and distinct vocal delivery clash awkwardly with the fast-paced, Latin house-Macarena production of the original song.

Commenting on the mismatch of Guru Randhawa and LE SSERAFIM’s styles, one user wrote, “le sserafim should’ve collaborated with Talwiinder instead; the whole song with Guru Randhawa is a complete joke, he should’ve reheated the sirra nachos at least.”

le sserafim should’ve collaborated w Talwiinder instead, the whole song w Guru Randhawa is a complete joke, he should’ve reheated the sirra nachos atleast 😭 — 🫧🏁 (@loloissodone) June 8, 2026

Another user wrote, expressing disbelief, “I thought the Le sserafim guru randhawa collab was ai”

I thought the Le sserafim guru randhawa collab was ai 😭 — glucosebiscuit 🥀 (@glucosebiscuit) June 8, 2026

Another user echoed the sentiment, “kpop x guru randhawa collab was not on my 2026 bingo card”

kpop x guru randhawa collab was not on my 2026 bingo card — Saachi (@saaachimehta) June 8, 2026

One fan recalled Guru Randhawa’s 2-22 Azul music video, “Isnt guru randhawa a weirdo lmao he shot a music video portraying a school girl as a love interest”

Isnt guru randhawa a weirdo lmao he shot a music video portraying a school girl as a love interest — Kan 🐇 (@kan1sneo) June 6, 2026

One fan questions Hybe’s decision for casting Guru Randhawa, “Isnt this the guy who sexualised and portrayed a school girl character as a love interest in his MV? What is hybe doing?”

Isnt this the guy who sexualised and portrayed a school girl character as a love interest in his MV? What is hybe doing? pic.twitter.com/q6UW4Ob8f9 https://t.co/oGj9VRwlOH — Kan 🐇 (@kan1sneo) June 6, 2026

All You Need To Know About LE SSERAFIM’s BOOMPALA Remix

The original BOOMPALA, which features in LE SSERAFIM’s second studio album PUREFLOW pt. 1, is built around a Latin house sound and samples the iconic global hit Macarena. The album debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, making it the group’s fifth consecutive Top 10 entry on that chart. Prior to the remix, the original track had already built significant momentum, entering the U.S. Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart at No. 10.

The new remix retains the original Korean, English, and Spanish vocals, while Guru Randhawa adds new Punjabi verses, creating a multilingual crossover release that bridges South Asian pop with mainstream K-pop markets.

While this is his first K-pop collaboration, Guru Randhawa has previously collaborated with international artists like Pitbull, Jay Sean, Rick Ross, French Montana, and The Chainsmokers.

Watch LE SSERAFIM’s BOOMPALA REMIX with GURU RANDHAWA here:

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