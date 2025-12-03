K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM is ready to welcome the New Year on one of the biggest global stages. LE SSERAFIM—KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE—are set to kick off the New Year in spectacular style. The global K-pop sensation will perform live in Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, airing across the U.S. on ABC at 8/7c on December 31.

Celebrating its iconic annual tradition, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 will welcome global audiences with a star-studded lineup of performers, including Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, with LE SSERAFIM joining as the only K-pop girl group of the year to perform live in Times Square. The broadcast will also feature a brief interview with the fearless quintet led by Ryan Seacrest, offering a closer look at the group as they reflect on their milestone year.

Billboard Triumphs With ‘SPAGHETTI’ & A Collaboration That Made Noise

As they gear up for the Times Square performance, LE SSERAFIM continue to build global momentum with their latest release, 1st Single Album SPAGHETTI. Its lead single, “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS),” debuted at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the group’s third and highest career entry, while the album entered the Billboard Global 200 at No. 6, securing their first Top 10 entry on the chart. The release also achieved standout results across global charts, including the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart and Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global.

A Landmark Tour: 29 Shows, 19 Cities, A Packed Global Itinerary

As the year draws to a close, LE SSERAFIM remain firmly in the spotlight. The group recently wrapped two powerful shows at Tokyo Dome on November 18 and 19, marking another milestone during their first world tour titled ‘EASY CRAZY HOT.’

With 29 shows staged across 19 cities worldwide, including seven sold-out concerts in the United States, the tour cemented the quintet’s reputation as fierce performers with a bold and unique stage identity.

They will close their monumental touring year with encore concerts in Seoul on January 31 and February 2, 2026, giving fans one final showcase of their signature energy.

The Only K-Pop Girl Group Closing 2025 Across U.S., Japan & Korea

LE SSERAFIM’s end-of-year calendar captures the global demand they’ve built in just a few years. Their schedule includes appearances in:

United States – Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Japan – COUNTDOWN JAPAN 25/26 Taiwan – Asia Artist Awards 2025 Korea – SBS Gayo Daejeon and more

With major stages booked in three different countries at the same time of year, LE SSERAFIM secured a rare milestone—the only K-pop girl group closing the year across the U.S., Japan, and Korea simultaneously.

LE SSERAFIM: The Rise, Record-Breaking Moments & Global Reach

LE SSERAFIM became the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE when they debuted with 1st Mini Album FEARLESS, in May 2022. Their quick rise continued as 2nd Mini Album ANTIFRAGILE charted on the Billboard 200 at No. 14. The group reached a new peak when 1st Studio Album UNFORGIVEN hit No. 6 on the Billboard 200 in 2023.

Their first English single, “Perfect Night,” debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100, followed by their first Billboard Hot 100 entry with “EASY” at No. 99 in 2024. In April 2024, the group made history as the fastest K-pop act to be invited to perform at Coachella after debut—a breakthrough moment that introduced their stage power to a broader international audience.

Their streak continued through the 2024 MTV VMAs and EMAs, where they grabbed the ‘PUSH Performance of the Year’ award. Their 5th Mini Album HOT entered the Billboard 200 at No. 9, completing their evolving trilogy of themes—EASY, CRAZY, HOT. Returning with SPAGHETTI in October 2025, they hit their highest-charting single yet—another mark in their ongoing journey to global superstardom.

