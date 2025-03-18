LE SSERAFIM is one of the popular girl bands formed by Source Music, a sub-label of HYBE. Although it was a six-member group, after Kim Garam’s exit, it now only consists of five members, including Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. The band has made its comeback with another album and single titled HOT. However, despite all the success, Yunjin has always faced a lot of criticism ever since she debuted with the band.

Now, Yunjin has taken a stand for herself and shared her feelings through an open letter on Weverse. She talked about her hardships, the negative comments, and the hatred she faced, and revealed how lonely she felt. The K-pop idol’s honest confession left netizens with much guilt. Many even appreciated the singer for addressing all these. Scroll ahead to read more.

Here’s the lengthy letter that Huh Yunjin wrote for her fans and herself:

“I am not who I was a year ago.

I have a new favorite artist.

I drink a different coffee.

I do more or less the same things, but I think in a way that the person from a year ago did not know how.

For better or for worse, this trilogy has been a memorable experience.

I write this in remembrance of the past year — all the unfathomable joy and unfathomable pain, and of the questions life begged of me — because I want you to understand why it means so much to be here with you today.

All of last year, I had asked myself, “How do we survive this?”

‘To survive’ by definition means to continue to exist, in spite of an ordeal or hardship.

While I wish just simply existing had come easy, despite my best efforts, I do not remember feeling all that existent.

What I do remember, rather, are waves of debilitating shame, doubt, envy and emptiness.

I remember nights of doomscrolling through comments, knowing I shouldn’t, when even my morality failed to suppress the longing for someone’s kindness.

I remember loneliness.

I remember fear of the end. That what started as the small fire of my dreams had gotten so uncontrollably big that I was losing everything I knew.

How is this surviving, when I feel like I am dying?”

#HUHYUNJIN Weverse Post “I am not who I was a year ago.

I have a new favorite artist.

I drink a different coffee.

I do more or less the same things, but I think in a way that the person from a year ago did not know how.

For better or for worse, this trilogy has been a memorable… pic.twitter.com/ByNSz8thB3 — joe (@elsserafim) March 17, 2025

Yunjin further explained what she understood about the meaning behind surviving. She wrote in her letter that she is becoming a better, wiser, and stronger person with each day and she likes the person she is becoming. And as soon as the letter went viral on the internet, people started to talk about how she has always been mocked and what a great move she made by taking a stand for her.

Taking X (previously known as Twitter) by storm, one of the fans wrote, “Y’all can mock her for the “I wanna change the idol industry” but THIS! IS! CHANGE! You know how huge it is for someone in the industry, a WOMAN especially, to share her thoughts like that?? I’m just so happy the world has a Huh Yunjin.” Another one commented, “You’ll always be my number one girl.” The third user wrote, “My princess I hope the world will be kinder to you this time:(“

“all of last year, i has asked myself, ‘how do i survive this?’” oh yunjin none of you girls deserved any of it. ANY OF IT. everyone please read yunjin’s wise words on what everything that happened the past year has taught her, i can’t stop crying :( pic.twitter.com/fxJJ8qiZIN — leticia⁷ 🪽 (@raplinegold) March 17, 2025

Well, what are your thoughts about Yunjin’s letter?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Studio Dragon Unveils 8 New K-Dramas For 2025: From Lee Jae-Wook’s Dear Hongrang To Park Bo-Young’s Unknown Seoul

gram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News