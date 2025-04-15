In the first weekend of Coachella 2025, many K-pop artists, including BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, ENHYPHEN, and XG, performed on stage and won hearts. While everyone has been praising this year’s performances, last year, LE SSERAFIM received a lot of hatred and criticism because of their vocals and alleged use of a backing track. However, this year, the usage of backing tracks seemed more common.

So, fans have now come forward to extend their support for the band, LE SSERAFIM, and surfaced that the K-pop group deserves an apology from everyone for all the hate. Now, netizens believe that many K-pop artists have used backing tracks for their sets with varying levels of volume. Scroll ahead to know more about it.

People have taken X (previously known as Twitter) by storm after the first weekend of Coachella 2025 ended, as many realized Jennie and other artists have used backtrack. One of the X users wrote, “Decided to watch a little bit of Jennie’s Coachella stage and girl… she’s not singing most of the song, her backtrack is so loud.” Another netizen commented, “What’s up with K-pop artists who in industry for almost 10 years using loud backtracks, screaming two lines and calling it a day. how about leaving those backtracks for rookies on inkigayo and doing your job properly especially in the us like other artists do.”

lisa youre at coachella why is this backtrack so loud pic.twitter.com/vdZBzL0Cls — hikareii (@hikareiii) April 12, 2025

why does almost every kpop artist who goes to coachella have the LOUDEST backing track of the whole festival and then they have to yell into the mic to even hear them idgi — kai (@iznallit) April 14, 2025

Others brought back the situation that LE SSERAFIM faced last year at Coachella and stated that they deserve an apology after watching this year’s performances. One such Korean music fan wrote on X, “After seeing the Kpopchella sets this year… yeah le sserafim deserve the biggest apology.” Another one wrote, “So LE SSERAFIM is the only artist who’s not allowed to use backtrack at Coachella.” Another comment can be read, “Been watching some Coachella performances this year and no disrespect to other artists, I just gotta give props to le sserafim for going all out with raw vocals, intense choreo, and barely any backtrack during weekend one last year.”

Other tweets are like:

girl i mean, those girls are getting dragged for the same reason, but they have enough fans to somehow outweigh the antis. but le sserafim had it way worse, literally everyone was on their ass because of those spliced-up clips that spread so fast — ⚡neferpouf🪽 (@youpissera) April 14, 2025

no i get u, just saying it’s not like those group arent getting whacked, pretty much everyone at kpopchella is. and i said lsrfm had it worst than the rest, since ppl were already expecting them to flop vocally even before they performed. then those spliced clips quickly spread. — ⚡neferpouf🪽 (@youpissera) April 14, 2025

Fimchella really proves kpopfans don’t care if you lipsync or use loud asf backtrack as long as you are not le sserafim who sang completely live . The dirty hypocrisy of these fans excusing the lipsycing now is wild and y’all should be ashamed. — Rosalit🪽🦔 (@yunjin_doll) April 14, 2025

LE SSERAFIM received a lot of criticism for their performance, and the members even addressed it after they faced such backlash.

