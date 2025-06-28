Tom Holland didn’t just swing through the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker—he also shared behind-the-scenes gems that fans couldn’t get enough of. During the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor revealed two hilarious secrets: one involved getting his brother cast (and later cut), and the other featured his co-star—and real-life girlfriend—Zendaya literally catching him during a stunt.

Tom Roped In His Brother for a Cameo… Then Marvel Cut Him Out

Let’s start with the cut cameo. Holland had proudly secured his brother Harry a role in No Way Home as a street thief who gets caught by Spider-Man. A stunt-heavy gig, no doubt. As Tom told The Graham Norton Show, it all started after he came home exhausted and complained about hanging upside down all day. His brother wasn’t having it.

“I’m whinging about the day, I’m like, ‘I’m so tired, he’s working me so hard…’ and my brother Harry’s like, ‘Mate, you’re Spider-Man. Suck it up and get on with it.’” Tom recalled.

So naturally, he went full older brother mode. He got Harry cast in a scene that required (yep) being suspended upside down. “I go up to the stunt coordinator and say, ‘Please just whatever you do, make it so that he’s upside down.’”

Harry delivered his lines while swinging in a harness, trying to act cool as blood rushed to his head. By the end of the day, he tapped out and admitted, it was brutal.

The punchline? That entire sequence never made the final cut. “Sucks to be you, bro!” Tom joked. And just like that, Harry Holland’s MCU debut became MCU history on the cutting room floor.

Zendaya Catches Spider-Man, Worries About His Suit, and Totally Steals the Scene

Now for the second story, which honestly sounds like it belongs in a romantic comedy. During another Graham Norton appearance, Zendaya and Holland shared a moment from set that flips the superhero narrative, literally. In a stunt where Peter Parker is supposed to land with MJ in his arms, the couple’s two-inch height difference changed the game.

“I would land before him,” Zendaya explained, with Tom adding, “I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool. And I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me, and then she would catch me.” They even acted it out live. Spidey’s legs dangling in MJ’s arms? Instant classic.

Zendaya was sweet about it: “You were actually very lovely about it… you’d be like ‘Oh my gosh, thank you.’” Holland, of course, had to laugh at himself.

But the best part? Zendaya’s actual concern isn’t the stunts, it’s his suit. Zendaya pointed out that Tom’s Spidey suit includes a helmet underneath, and joked that if he ever needed to throw up, there’s no obvious escape route. A fair concern, and one Tom loves to play into by pretending to gag just to mess with her.

With stories like these, it’s no surprise fans love the real-life chemistry between the two stars. Holland might be Spider-Man, but Zendaya? She’s the one doing the catching.

