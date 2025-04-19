Being a celebrity means staying under a spotlight all the time. And often fame puts a celeb’s life in danger as they rise to popularity with much love from their fans. Now, these fans often cross that boundary and try to get too personal. That’s what could have happened to My Demon actress Kim Yoo-Jung if she had gotten kidnapped back in her elementary school days. Yes, that’s right.

Many celebs have talked about their own experiences with stalker fans, and in some cases, some fans have even hurt their favorite idol in the process. Once Yoo-Jung opened up about her experience of having a stalker fan who claimed to be her father and wanted to abduct her.

Kim Yoo-Jung started off her career as a child actor and model. She debuted at the age of four as a model, and during that time, she secured her first role. And before she could transition into a teenage actress, she had already become quite famous as a child artist. She had featured in projects like Iljimae and Grudge: The Revolt of Gumiho, where she garnered a lot of appreciation. She went on to receive accolades for her performances and even won Best Young Actress for her role in Moon Embracing The Sun. In 2012, she was seen in May Queen, and the same year, the actress talked about her almost getting kidnapped incident.

During one of the episodes of SBS’s Strong Heart (via Popdiaries), Kim Yoo-Jung shared a chilling incident that she could have faced if her school’s teacher hadn’t intervened. When she was asked about any interaction with stalker fans, the actress said, “When I was in elementary school, there was a strange man who claimed to be my father. My teacher said that the man came to pick me up.” She further continued that the teacher had asked her if he really was his father, to which, when she said no, her teacher had called the police.

Well, thank God for the people whoever was there beside Kim Yoo-Jung at that time helped her keep her safe, which led her to continue soaring high with success as an actress in the industry. For those who don’t know, following her stint as a child actor and a teenage actor, Yoo-Jung landed her first leading female role in 2016’s drama Love In The Moonlight. She proved her worth as a grown-up actress, and with time, she won millions of hearts with her charming beauty and versatile acting mettle.

Kim Yoo-Jung starred in two films, 20th Century and The 8th Night, and earned massive popularity after featuring in My Demon alongside Song Kang. She is now gearing up for her upcoming role in TVING’s K-drama, Dear X. However, the broadcast date is not announced yet but it is expected to have a 2025 release date.

