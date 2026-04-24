The Korean film Project Y has recorded sharply contrasting results between its theatrical release and its performance on streaming platforms. After underperforming in cinemas, the film has climbed to the top position on Netflix following its digital release, drawing renewed attention. Here’s a look at the movie’s theatrical run and OTT reception.

Project Y Plot

Project Y follows two women who decide to steal black money and gold bars worth 8 billion won to escape their current situation and start over. The story is set in Seoul’s Gangnam district. The plot centers on their partnership as they navigate planning and executing the heist while facing risks from crime networks and law enforcement.

The movie stars Han So Hee and Jeon Jong-seo in the lead. The supporting cast includes Kim Shin-rok, Jung Young-joo, Lee Jae-kyoon, Kim Sung-cheol, and YooA of Oh My Girl, who makes a notable appearance in the film.

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Project Y Theatrical Release and Reception

Directed by Lee Hwan, the film was released with significant pre-release attention due to its cast and premise. The project was positioned as a crime drama centered around a high-stakes gold heist.

However, box office performance did not meet expectations. Allkpop’s reports indicate that the film sold approximately 140,000 tickets during its theatrical run. Industry estimates placed the break-even point at around 1 million tickets, indicating a significant gap between expectations and actual turnout. Due to low attendance, the film was withdrawn from theaters after a short run.

Reports by Koreaboo on the film’s reception described audience feedback as mixed to negative, with criticism on narrative structure, pacing, and execution. The combination of low ticket sales and critical response contributed to its short theatrical run.

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Following its release on Netflix, Project Y experienced a notable increase in viewership. According to Netflix’s latest Tudum ranking, published in April 2026, the film reached No. 1 on the platform after becoming available to streaming audiences.

The ranking reflects a shift in audience engagement after the film moved from theatrical to OTT distribution. Project Y has experienced two distinct performance phases: low theatrical turnout, followed by a top ranking on Netflix.

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