IU and Byeon Woo-seok’s much-anticipated comeback drama, Perfect Crown, saw results in its popularity as it topped popularity charts. After episode four’s release, Perfect Crown was seen dominating Good Data Corporation’s weekly chart for Most Buzzworthy Drama. Not just that, but the lead pair had also expressed dominance on the charts. Perfect Crown premiered on April 10, 2026, and it is showing no signs of slowing in its popularity. It is airing on MBC and Disney+, every Friday and Saturday.

Perfect Crown Drama Rankings This Week

Good Data Corporation is an organization that determines weekly rankings by collecting data across various media channels, vis-à-vis, news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media. This organization has released the latest data that Perfect Crown has cinched the No. 1 spot on the Most Buzzworthy Drama this week. IU and Byeon Woo-seok were unplaced at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, on the Most Buzzworthy Actor Chart. Gong Seung-yeon, who plays the Queen Dowager, ranked at No 7, marking a strong entry for the drama’s cast.

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Perfect Crown’s lead is followed by Netflix’s Bloodhounds 2 at No. 2, ENA’s Climax at No. 3, SBS’s Phantom Lawyer at No. 4, and tvN’s Yumi’s Cells 3 debuting at No. 5.

Perfect Crown Plot

Perfect Crown is set in a fictional, reimagined South Korea that operates under a constitutional monarchy. Royal blood carries most social weight, and there exists a rigid line between the nobility and commoners. The drama follows the story of two individuals, Song Hui-ju and Grand Prince Yi-an. Hui-ju has it all: beauty, intelligence, and success, but she is a commoner by birth. Hence, she has to face disrespect every day. Then we have Prince Yi-an, the second son of the king, who has a title but no power. She proposes a contract marriage to Yi-an, and the couple faces opposition from the start. What happens later forms the crux of the story.

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Perfect Crown Ratings

The drama has made a strong impression on Korean television audiences since its April 10 premiere. Its first episode recorded a 7.8% nationwide viewership rating, ranking No. 1 among all Friday-Saturday dramas and topping all Friday programming in the Seoul metropolitan area. The peak rating on the night reached as high as 9.3%. Within just two weeks of its premiere, Perfect Crown had become the third highest-rated Korean drama of 2026 and the seventh-highest-rated MBC Friday-Saturday drama in the channel’s history.

Though the drama initially drew some criticism for a lack of chemistry between the leads and a predictable plot, it has since garnered favourable reviews.

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