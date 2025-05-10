One of the most well-known South Korean actresses, Han So-Hee, has reportedly been offered to play Jules from the popular film The Intern. The role was originally played by the American actress Anne Hathaway, and the diva made it iconic. Now, people are doubting whether So-Hee will be able to step into Anne’s shoes or not. This is why netizens have been sharing mixed responses to this report.

So-Hee has a versatile filmography with projects like My Name, Gyeonseong Creature, Nevertheless, Soundtrack #1, and many more in her lineup. She has often proved her versatility through her performances. While many think she is the perfect person to play the character Jules, others argued that she’s too young to portray the role. Scroll ahead to read more about it.

On May 9, 2025, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that The Intern is going to have a Korean remake and that Han So-Hee is one of the leading names considered for the role of Jules, played by none other than Anne Hathaway in the original film. (via Koreaboo) In the movie, Jules is a charismatic character who has achieved immense success at a very young age, being the CEO of a company and a boss lady.

The 2015 cult classic movie’s storyline revolves around a 70-year-old Ben Whittaker (played by Robert De Niro) who believes retirement isn’t something he can enjoy, so he applies for an intern position at an online fashion store. That store is managed by a skeptical boss named Jules who wants everything to be on time and perfect. She has excellent taste in fashion, knows nothing outside of work, and is a passionate leader. Based on that OSEN report, Han So-Hee would be the perfect fit for the role among all the actresses, as her stunning visuals and acting skills would suffice.

For the unversed, as per the same media outlet, veteran actor Choi Min-Sik will probably feature as Ben Whittaker in the Korean remake of The Intern. While many fans have shared their excitement and anticipation regarding the movie, a lot of netizens have spread negative comments about it. According to the Korean social media platform, TheQoo, statements like “they don’t fit in the characters well” have surfaced. One wrote, “She’s too young and doesn’t suit it.” Another one commented, “I can’t look forward to it because she can’t act well.”

However, some fans have had positive reactions to this report. One fan wrote, “Since he’s f*cking good at acting, I think Choi Min Sik would do well. They will somehow end up fitting well, I feel.”

Well, what do you think if Han So-Hee plays Jules in the Korean version of The Intern?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Why Was Kim Sae-Ron The Family’s Sole Breadwinner Despite Her Sisters Being Actors Too? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News