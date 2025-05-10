Choi Hyun-Wook is currently trending all over social media platforms by giving a small cameo in the action revenge K-drama Weak Hero Class 2 starring Park Ji-Hoon. The South Korean actor began his career with the drama Real:Time:Love. Since then, he has been gaining a lot of attention from the audience for his charm and versatility. He was recently seen in the rom-com drama My Dearest Nemesis alongside Moon Ga-Young and won millions of hearts with his performance.

But My Dearest Nemesis can never justify Hyun-Wook’s worth as a versatile actor. So, we have curated a recommendation list to check out his performance in various K-dramas. Here are 5 of his best dramas from Twinkling Watermelon to Weak Hero Class 1.

Twinkling Watermelon

Choi Hyun-Wook plays Ha I-Chan in this coming-of-age fantasy romance comedy drama, Twinkling Watermelon. The story revolves around a CODA boy named Eun Gyeol (Ryeo Un) who goes against all odds to follow his dreams of becoming a musician. In the process, he discovers a mysterious music store that transports him to the past, where he meets his father, I-Chan. The story starts to unfold from then. It’s a very heartwarming series, and Hyun-Wook’s performance deserves to be credited. If you haven’t streamed yet, watch it on Viki.

Weak Hero Class 1

Another Choi Hyun-Wook classic is Weak Hero Class 1, in which he portrays Suho, a high schooler and former MMA fighter. The storyline revolves around students who stand against bullying and violence in school. In the first season, Suho played an essential role as he teamed up with Park Ji-Hoon’s Yeun Si-Eun and Hong Kyung’s Oh Beom-Seok to fight against the violence. Stream it on Netflix to see how Hyun-Wook’s character develops by the end of Weak Hero Class 2.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Choi Hyun-Wook played one of the leading roles in Twenty-Five Twenty-One as Moon Ji-Ung. He starred alongside Kim Tae-Ri, Nam Joo-Hyuk, Bona, and others. The storyline revolves around two characters: Na Hee-Do (Tae-Ri), a teen fencer who dreams of becoming a national-level player, and Baek Yi-Jin (Joo-Hyuk), a sports journalist. The drama revolves around their friendship, love life, passionate dreams, and heartbreak. Hyun-Wook portrayed the second lead in the series, and he was placed opposite Bona, who was seen as Go Yu-Rim, another fencer. If you haven’t watched this beautiful (read traumatising) and heartwarming drama, stream it on Netflix now.

Racket Boys

Choi Hyun-Wook’s 2021 drama Racket Boys is a sports genre series. The storyline revolves around a former top badminton player who struggles to support his family and takes an opportunity to coach a middle school team that was almost getting disbanded. In the drama, Hyun-Wook plays Na Woo-Chan, one of the badminton players among Bang Yoon-Dam (Son Sang-Yeun) and Lee Young-Tae (Kim Kang-Hoon), who were also a part of that team. It’s probably not one of the most famous K-dramas, but it has all the elements to hook you on this one. If you haven’t watched it, this drama is available on Netflix.

My Dearest Nemesis

My Dearest Nemesis is Choi Hyun-Wook’s first proper rom-com drama. In this K-drama, the actor starred opposite Moon Ga-Young (popularly known for her performance in True Beauty). Hyun-Wook plays Ban Ju-Yeon. The storyline revolves around Baek Su-Jeong (Ga-Young), who forms a crush on an online gamer, Black Dragon, who turns out to be an awkward middle schooler. However, 10 years later, Su-Jeong is seen working in a Department Store, where Ban Ju-Yeon becomes the new head of the strategic planning. Soon, she realizes that Ju-Yeon is the Black Dragon. What happens between them and how their story moves forward is all about the drama. Stream it on Viki if you still haven’t, as the drama will make you giggle and give you the butterflies you want.

There are other Choi Hyun-Wook dramas, including Taxi Driver, D.P., High Cookie, and more, that you can stream on various platforms. But these 5 K-dramas should not be missed from his filmography. Meanwhile, the actor is preparing for his upcoming dramas.

