The growing controversies about Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron’s relationship are never going to end. In the initial days, it was just that the Queen of Tears actor was dating Sae-Ron when she was a minor and he was 21 years old. Now, a recent voice recording has been revealed in public by the Garo Sero Institute, in which the Bloodhounds actress can be heard talking to one of her acquaintances about her relationship with Soo-Hyun.

But what created the fuss was that the late actress spoke about how physically intimate they were during their relationship in the audio clip. Based on her voice recording, we found out that they had s*x while she was still in high school. However, even though people are concerned about the authenticity of the audio clip, legal experts believe this could lead him to face charges if this turns out to be her original voice. Scroll ahead to find out.

On May 7, 2025, Bu Ji-Seok, the legal representative of Kim Sae-Ron’s grieving family, and Kim Se-Ui of Garo Sero Institute held a press conference and released the voice recording. The audio clip was recorded on January 10, 2025, when Sae-Ron spoke about her past relationship with Kim Soo-Hyun to one of her close friends. In the clip, she confirmed that she was dating Soo-Hyun when she was in middle school. When the late actress was asked if she had ever gotten intimate before becoming an adult, she said, “The first time we did it (s*x) was when I was in 8th grade, during the winter vacation.” Sae-Ron can further be heard saying, “Even then… F***, thinking about it now, should I say that I was being taken advantage of?” (via Koreaboo)

Well, this whole conversation has sparked a whole new debate online, as many netizens think that this audio clip could have been an AI creation. AI or Artificial Intelligence can now fake a person’s voice by analyzing previous recordings through a technology called vocal cloning. As per TheQoo, one of the K-netizens wrote, “You could probably filter all of this out with an investigation.” Another one stated, “Again, I swear on everything, I’m absolutely 100000000% not a Kim Soo-hyun fan, but the recording itself does sound unnatural. Especially the line “He’s a total psycho” — he says it twice, and the tone is exactly the same both times.”

Now, Kim Sae-Ron’s family filed a lawsuit against Kim Soo-Hyun for allegedly abusing her s*xually since she was in middle school. Legal experts say that if the audio recording is authentic, it could make or break the prosecution. In an interview with TV Report (via Kbizoom), Attorney Noh Jong-eon of Law Firm Jonjae said, “If the evidence released by Kim Sae-ron’s family is genuine, it could become an important lead for police investigations.”

Well, what do you think of this whole scenario? Let us know.

