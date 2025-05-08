Jennie is currently ruling across the globe, she is everywhere, be it Coachella or the Met Gala – her presence can very much be seen. The latest episode of You Quiz on the Block, which premiered on May 7, 2025, featured Jennie as the guest. During the conversation, she candidly opened up about the mental stress that she went through after giving her solo performance at Coachella 2025. While people were cheering for her from the audience stand and the tag Jenchella was trending on social media, the K-pop idol shared what she felt emotionally.

Recently, the BLACKPINK members were also seen at the Met Gala, except Jisoo, who is probably now busy shooting for her K-dramas. Jennie looked stunning in a black tailored dress with a middle slit which she paired with black trousers and a hat. But, being a public figure also means a continuous scrutiny of how you look and how you perform. Scroll ahead to know what she said about her performance at Coachella.

It was Jennie’s debut as a solo artist at Coachella 2025. Talking about it to the host of You Quiz on the Block, Yoo Jae-Suk, the BLACKPINK member said, “It was overwhelming. I went through an emotional rollercoaster. The pressure was so intense, it honestly felt like just staying alive was an achievement.” She further explained how she had been going through months of preparation for her performance and shared, “Since around last January, I had been working toward that goal. The preparation period felt longer than I expected. There was a plan leading all the way to Coachella, so I thought it would be better to do everything first and then appear here.”

When Jennie was asked what she did after returning to South Korea from the U.S., the idol-turned-actress revealed, “I really want to stay in Korea. I just rested at home and ate good food. I repeated those two things.” Upon asking what she craved the most to eat, Jen said, “A few days ago, I ordered six types of gimbap and ate them with ramyeon. It had been so long, and there are so many kinds of gimbap in Korea. I tried them all, but the tuna gimbap was the best.”

The idol further emphasized how she practiced for her 50-minute setlist, as stamina has always been a hurdle for her. She said, “Whenever I had time, I’d play the full 50-minute setlist and run while singing. If it didn’t work out, I’d get treatment and keep practicing. It was a battle with myself.” For those who don’t know, Jennie moved to New Zealand when she was 10 years old and lived alone for most of the time, but after five years abroad, she decided to come back to Korea and pursue her career in music. She decided to join YG Entertainment and followed the path that came in front of her.

Well, it’s not easy to be an idol in this tough and competitive world. What do you think?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Squid Game 3 Teaser: 3 Brutal Twists To Expect From The Final Battle As Netflix Sneak-Peek Shows Lee Jung-Jae Return In A Coffin

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News