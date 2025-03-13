Jennie, a South Korean singer, rapper, and BLACKPINK member, knows how to present herself globally with her fashion skills. Be it in music videos, on stage, or even at events, she has always put her best fashion self forward and has never been afraid to try raunchy outfits. While many praised her for this, some criticized her and called her out.

However, the BLACKPINK singer never stopped wearing them. In her latest stage shows to premiere her debut solo studio album, Ruby, she wore some crazy hot outfits, leaving her fans crazy and netizens baffled. She got a lot of hatred online, but did she care? We don’t think so. Scroll ahead to know more!

Jennie is currently doing shows for The Ruby Experience tour, and in each show, she can be seen wearing ensembles like bra and underwear peeking through her outfit to sheer bodysuits, small briefs as bottoms, and more. While her fans supported her costume choices, many people slammed her for being too “exposing,” sparking crazy reactions online.

After her first show, the idol got many hateful comments as a clip went viral on all social media platforms, where her sheer plunging V-neckline top led to a wardrobe malfunction as she kneeled. The OP had to censor it, but netizens were to bash Jennie. Netizens stated how uncomfortable they felt while watching that clip. One wrote, “Ur talent my dear Jennie is enough, no need for this cheap fashion tricks.” Another TikTok user commented, “She’s already a top star; she doesn’t need to sell her image like that. Please bring back the old Jennie.”

However, on March 10, 2025, Jennie performed in New York, and netizens quickly noticed her outfit choice. She wore a red corset-like bodysuit with a deep V-neckline and shorts printed with the US flag. This left the fans in shock, but they also appreciated how she carried herself on stage.

Many took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and commented on her looks. One such user wrote, “Oh she is the IT Girl.” Another one stated, “Jennie just proved once again why she’s THAT girl – the versatility, the vocals, the vibe – she never misses.” While netizens criticized her for the white look, referring to it as underwear and explaining how it didn’t fit her properly, the same people shared their love for the red look.

A few K-netizens voiced their opinions about Jennie’s last stage look on Korean social media TheQoo. One wrote, “She looks way prettier. Red suits her so well!” Another commented, “Way prettier. The white one looked too much like underwear…” Well, what are your thoughts about Jennie’s recent looks?

