Seo Ye Ji has finally broke her silence after being linked to the ongoing controversy over Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged involvement in Kim Sae Ron’s death. After her name was brought up in the scandal, the actress, who herself faced serious bullying allegations, promptly shut down the rumors. She made a comment, before deleting it, emphasizing that she doesn’t want to be associated with the ongoing situation.

As soon as the controversy emerged about Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged link to late actress Kim Sae Ron, Seo Ye Ji’s name was brought up. The actress led the smash-hit drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with the actor back in 2020. Their individual performances as well as their on-screen chemistry received much praise from the global viewers. Later, they also got embroiled in real-life dating rumor, which they both denied at that time.

However, amid the ongoing controversy, Seo Ye Ji is once again being linked to Kim Soo Hyun and she couldn’t helo but express her frustration over the constant association. Many netizens attacked her on social media, demanding a statement from him over the current scandal.

One user wrote, “Unnie, [incoherent sentence about dating Kim Soo Hyun]. Please don’t let us down again. I just read about it on TikTok.”

This comment followed by more reaction from the people, who were eager to know if Seo Ye Ji truly have an association with the Queen of Tears star. However, the actress was clearly angry and taken to her fan cafe to deliver a full and final response.

“My dearest yeyes. I’m only human… So this has been overwhelming, stressful… and I’m so sick and tired of it all. It saddens me and suffocates me… I’ve been holding back and back… but I ended up responding to this comment. I deleted it, though,” she wrote.

Seo Ye Ji continued, “I wish people would… please… stop. I am in no way affiliated with him and his cousin. I don’t even know why I have to explain myself… but I’m just extra frustrated tonight… Good night, yeyes.”

After her comment, it was very clear that the actress wants nothing to do with the current controversy, specially since she is just trying to make her comeback after years of facing the heat over her past actions.

Meanwhile, Seo Ye Ji has been also linked with GOLD MEDALIST, a company founded by Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin Lee Sa Rang. The agency’s name has been brought up as one of the alleged culprits behind Kim Sae Ron’s mental distress before she took her own life.

An X (Twitter) user shared a screenshot of an YouTube comment, where the individual claimed that Seo Ye Ji was paid to “cover up” GOLD MEDALIST’s many wrongdoings.

The person, who claimed to be a former employee of the agency, alleged , “Some of the negative claims about her actually came from within the management. GOLD MEDALIST deliberately provided false information about Seo Ye Ji to Dispatch in order to cover up their own wrongdoings. They even paid people to spread lies about her.”

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

