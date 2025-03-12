Following the malicious contents posted by Garo Sero Research Institute, controversies erupted regarding Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron’s relationship. The late actress’s aunt allegedly blamed Queen of Tears’ actor for her death and even claimed that they were dating when she was just a minor. Apparently, she was 15 years old, whereas the actor was 27 years old, and they continued the relationship for 6 years till 2021.

For the unversed, on February 16, 2025, Kim Sae-Ron was found dead at her apartment in Seoul. She committed suicide and was only 25 years old. However, amid all of these allegations, an old 2017 interview of the actress resurfaced where she spoke about Soo-Hyun (when the two were allegedly dating, as per her aunt). Scroll ahead to find out more.

In conversation with The Fact, the Bloodhounds actress talked about how she would love to take on a rom-com project and revealed how much she wanted to work with Kim Soo-Hyun. When asked if she would like to do any ordinary role other than the dark ones, Kim Sae-Ron said, “I still want to take on dark or heavy roles, but of course, I’d also like to try more comfortable ones, too. I’d be interested in doing slice-of-life acting, and I’d love to do K-dramas about friendship or even a romantic comedy. Ever since I was little, I’ve mentioned actor Kim Soo Hyun whenever people asked me which actor I’d like to work with. He’s twelve years older than me. But he looks so young, doesn’t he?”

In another conversation with Ilgan Sports, she shared something similar. The Snowy Road actress said, “I haven’t really thought about [working with a specific actor]. (Laughs) I’m not sure about a rom-com, but ever since I was young, I’ve always picked actor Kim Soo Hyun as someone I wanted to work with. I think it would be fun if we got to work on a project together. He is twelve years older than me, but he lives such a ‘young’ life. Haha.”

Based on the allegations made by the late actress’s aunt, the duo was two years into their speculated relationship back in 2017. While many K-netizens believe Kim Soo-Hyun harassed and gaslighted the actress, others still think the actor is innocent. Following this whole scandal, Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has come forward and denied all the allegations.

When Kim Sae-Ron passed away, almost every A-lister in the South Korean entertainment industry went to pay their tribute at her funeral, except Kim Soo-Hyun. This had fueled the speculations about their past relationship even more. Will this fiasco affect the actor’s career?

Well, what do you think about this situation? Do you believe there’s some authenticity to these claims made by late Kim Sae-Ron’s aunt? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK Jennie’s 10 Must-Have Items: From Vocal To Travel Essentials & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News