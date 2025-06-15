One of Kim Soo-Hyun’s swanky apartments just got snatched, and no, not by a K-drama villain. According to Korea Times, the actor reportedly lost one of his three luxury pads at the Galleria Foret complex after failing to cough up a hefty penalty fee to skincare brand Classys. And this all went down just a day after his team pulled a bold legal move, slapping a seizure notice on YouTuber Kim Se-ui’s real estate. The reason? Let’s break it all down.

Kim Soo-Hyun Faces Asset Seizure As Legal Fight Over Rumors Escalates

Claims that Kim Se-ui and his infamous Garo Sero YouTube channel made stirred up rumors about Kim Soo-Hyun’s alleged link to actress Kim Sae-Ron, who tragically passed away. That messy gossip snowballed into the actor’s lost deals and stalled drama shoots.

Now, the fallout’s hitting hard. On June 12, Classys officially seized one of the Queen of Tears star’s prized properties. According to his lawyers, the brand is demanding a jaw-dropping KRW 3 billion (roughly USD 2.1 million) in penalties after pulling the plug on their deal with him. Ouch. But hold on, there’s more courtroom heat brewing.

Kim Soo-Hyun’s Lawyers Claim The Actor Would Continue His Fight Despite All Odds

Back in the day, Kim Soo-Hyun was a walking endorsement magnet. Now, he’s knee-deep in lawsuits and asset drama. It turns out that his legal reps at LKB & Partners are already prepping two more seizure orders. That means more properties or assets could be on the chopping block. Meanwhile, they’ve made it clear that the 37-year-old superstar is not backing down without a fight. They’re calling the whole mess “unjustified,” blaming the wildfire of rumors sparked by Garo Sero.

“Kim Soo-Hyun is merely a victim of a crime related to a certain channel, ” and “The target of the problem should be the perpetrators, but the responsibility is being shifted to the victim, Kim Soo-hyun, simply because there was a contractual relationship,” his lawyers said (as translated by Korean media Insight).

The lawyer said it’s true that the advertisers lost money because their ads didn’t run, even though they paid. However, according to them, the blame should go to the YouTube channel that caused the problem, not Soo-Hyun. For those unversed, Classys submitted a petition regarding the confiscation of Kim Soo-Hyun’s residence on May 8.

