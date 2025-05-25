The late actress Kim Sae-Ron once got embroiled in a drunk driving case in 2022, which led her to face a lot of financial debt. At the time, she had approached her celebrity friends and acquaintances to ask for help. Reports were rife that she was pretty desperate to make some money. However, there were also reports circulating after her death that suggested she committed suicide because of that debt.

However, as recent updates indicate, Sae-Ron did receive help from three of her celebrity friends at that tough time. The actress had written their names in an appreciation post, which she asked to publish after her death. These friends reportedly helped clear millions of her debt before the tragedy unfolded and the Kim Soo-Hyun controversy came to light.

As reported by a Korean media outlet, SBS FunE (via Koreaboo), Kim Sae-Ron borrowed 300 million KRW from three of her friends (100 million KRW each) to pay off the compensation demands. Apparently, in the DUI incident, Sae-Ron had hit an electric transformer in Seoul that resulted in a complete blackout and some more issues in the area. Reportedly, the compensation demands were so much that she couldn’t handle them alone.

After receiving the much-needed help, Kim Sae-Ron had reportedly shared an Instagram story mentioning her friends as an appreciation post, which SBS FunE has recovered. In the story, she wrote, “Screenshot this, and share this if I die. [Redacted names] are the ones who saved me. And I hope that the people who left me when I was having the hardest time of my life will think back on what they received from me. I took a breathalyzer test and it came out as 0. Although the blood test showed a high level [of alcohol], that was from the day before. There wasn’t even a blackout but I still fully compensated for the damages. Anyway, I won’t be hurting anymore.”

SBS FunE further confirmed that two members of a famous idol group and a third singer lent her 100 million KRW each. The report also stated that two actors (Actor A and Actor B) had left her some unspecified money at that time. The third singer who has been referred to as Singer C told the media portal, “I lent Kim Sae Ron 12 million KRW (about $8.6K USD) in the second half of 2023 and a little under 8 million KRW (about $5.7K USD) around May 2024, which was sent to her family’s account.”

Additionally, Kim Sae-Ron borrowed 50 million KRW from one of her business acquaintances and owed her former agency, Run Entertainment, 60 million KRW. Well, the Bloodhounds star went through a lot of financial troubles when she was alive. For the unversed, the actress passed away on February 16, 2025.

