Over the years, K-pop has found a large global fan base. While initially it was only known in its origin place of Korea, now the world has joined in to enjoy the music, the artists, the fashion, and all of the content. Kpop Demon Hunters is an animated musical fantasy movie that revolves around three Kpop stars and how they are living double lives as pop stars and demon hunters. The trailer of the upcoming film has already enticed fans who cannot wait to enjoy it. Here’s what we know about the movie, including its release date, voice cast, and official synopsis.

KPop Demon Hunters: Release Date & Voice Cast

Kpop Demon Hunters officially releases on June 20, 2025, on Netflix. The 95-minute film features gorgeous outfits, pop star culture, friendship, fun, cool music, and everything a fun animated movie can promise its viewers.

🌟 MIRA 🌟 RUMI 🌟 ZOEY 🌟 KPop Demon Hunters are ready to take the stage, June 20 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hyRhTYOxQq — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) May 22, 2025

The cast includes Arden Cho as Rumi, Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, May Hong as Mira, Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, Yunjin Kim as Celine, Ken Jeong as Bobby, and Lee Byung-hun as Gwi-Ma. The exciting film also features Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, and Daniel Dae Kim in important voice roles.

KPop Demon Hunters: What To Expect

The synopsis states, “When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat, a rival boy band of demons in disguise.”

Kpop Demon Hunters is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and scripted by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMecha, Maggie, and Chris. The film also has a brilliant soundtrack and an original song by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of girl group Twice.

KPop Demon Hunters premieres JUNE 20! A trio of superstars who are secretly demon hunters protect their fans from supernatural threats — including a rival boy band of demons in disguise. Starring Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong & Ji-young Yoo plus Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim… pic.twitter.com/WMwCnaI2mV — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2025

Chris told Netflix, “We have an amazing voice cast, and the range of their performances is what gives the film such an original tone.” The film also promises “authentic K-drama emotion” and a “charisma of K-pop stars with the vulnerability and comedy of real young women juggling a dual life.”

The soundtrack of Kpop Demon Hunters features songs by Danny Chung, Ido, Vince, Kush, Ejae, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Mark Sonnenblick, Lindgren, and Daniel Rojas. The directors are happy about the inclusion of actual artists and call it a dream come true to have such music.

“It really legitimizes our film and songs in the K-pop world. It’s proof that we achieved what we set out to do, which is make a real K-pop group,” they added. The concept of this film first came into the news back in 2022.

