Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards took place on the Ides of March, and Warner Bros. movies won a record-tying 11 Oscars, driven by major wins for One Battle After and Sinners. Netflix followed it with notable wins, but beyond the prestige of the golden statuettes, there’s another interesting comparison to explore. Which studio among these movies wins at the Oscars 2026 at the box office? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Warner Bros bagged eleven awards, including Best Picture for One Battle After Another, along with five more awards, followed by Sinners with four wins and one for Weapons. Netflix recorded seven wins with Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein bagging three and K-pop Demon Hunters earning two more.

Oscars 2026: Which studio collected the highest-grossing film worldwide?

Warner Bros Pictures [11 wins]

One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Weapons are the three Warner Bros. Pictures films that won awards. Leonardo DiCaprio’s film won Best Picture and led the awards with the most wins. Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor and three other awards for Sinners. Weapons also took home an Award.

Worldwide box office collections of WB movies

Sinners – $369.4 million

Weapons – $269.9 million

One Battle After Another – $209.6 million

Total – $848.9 million

Netflix [7 wins]

Frankenstein, KPop Demon Hunters, the live-action short The Singers, and the documentary short All the Empty Rooms contributed to Netflix’s seven wins at the 2026 Oscars.

Worldwide collections of the Netflix movies

Kpop Demon Hunters – $24.6 million

Frankenstein – $144k

Total – $24.74 million

20th Century Studios [1 win]

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the only 20th Century Studios movie to win the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Previously, the two Avatar movies also won the Best Visual Effects Awards. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.48 billion

Apple

Apple’s F1 won the Oscar for Best Sound, beating nominees like Frankenstein, One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Sirat.

F1 – $633.7 million

Focus Features [1 win]

Hamnet is one of the critically acclaimed movies nominated in multiple categories, winning one major award. Jessie Buckley’s performance in Hamnet earned her widespread critical acclaim and the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Hamnet – $100.6 million

Neon [1 win]

Neon’s Sentimental Value won the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. The movie, directed by Joachim Trier, represented Norway and won against The Secret Agent, Sirat, and The Voice of Hind Rajab. It was nominated for multiple awards at the 2026 Oscars, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actress [2], Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

Sentimental Value – $22.3 million

Which studio wins the box office race?

20th Century Studios – $1.48 billion WB (Warner Bros.) – $848.9 million Apple – $633.7 million Focus Features – $100.6 million Netflix – $24.74 million Neon – $22.3 million

While Warner Bros might have earned the most trophies at the Oscars 2026, it is 20th Century Studios that is leading the box office war.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

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