Elle Fanning continues to build a fascinating story at the box office as Sentimental Value keeps moving forward with quiet strength. Following the success of Predator: Badlands, many eyes were already on her, and now this movie is slowly proving how steady her presence has become in the U.S. market. The film has been playing for 45 days, and many people may have overlooked it due to the presence of huge-budget titles filling theaters; however, it continues to find its own audience in a confident and consistent manner.

Sentimental Value Box Office Performance: Continues Stretch With 122 Theaters

Sentimental Value has grossed more than $11 million worldwide, with $3.6 million coming from the United States and another $7.9 million arriving from overseas markets, per Box Office Mojo. The movie holds an impressive 96% critics’ score and a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which speaks volumes about how warmly people have received it.

Sentimental Value Box Office Summary

North America – $3.6 million

International – $7.9 million

Worldwide – $11.5 million

Right now, it is in the final stretch of its theatrical journey, with only 122 theaters still showing it after losing 119 theaters last weekend. Even then, the awards buzz keeps it alive, helping it earn close to $150K in its 7th weekend and placing it at 18th on the US weekend charts. The film saw only a 34.1% dip compared to the previous weekend’s $226K, which feels like slow and controlled movement instead of a fall.

Elle Fanning Film Builds Over $3 Million In US Without A Million Dollar Single Day

There is something slightly fascinating about its slow burn. Sentimental Value never crossed a million in a single day in the United States and never even came close to that mark, with its highest single-day earnings on November 21 with a little above $255K. Even then, those smaller amounts accumulated day after day, and the total has now surpassed $3 million in the domestic market, demonstrating how persistence can quietly build something solid.

Elle Fanning Shows Strength As A Performer Balancing Mainstream & Artistic Cinema

More than anything, this run shows Elle Fanning’s growing strength as a performer in a competitive market. She stands in a space where she can handle mainstream energy while embracing artistic storytelling at the same time, something many performers try for but rarely balance so smoothly.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

