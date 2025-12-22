Wicked: For Good put up a great fight against four new releases this weekend. The musical fantasy maintains a stronghold at the domestic box office and has entered the domestic all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list. It is also edging closer to surpassing the domestic haul of the Marvel blockbuster Deadpool 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Wicked’s sequel has fallen out of the domestic top 5 this weekend. Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, the film is chasing the $500 million milestone, which it is expected to achieve soon. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo played two of the most popular characters from the storybook, and they did a fabulous job. Domestically, this is the 5th highest-grossing film of the year and still has some juice left in it.

Wicked: For Good’s domestic gross after its 5th three-day weekend

According to the latest data by Box Office Mojo, Wicked: For Good collected a solid $4.3 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It only dropped 49.7% from last weekend, despite the loss of 567 theaters and the addition of four new big releases. After its 5th weekend, the domestic total of the film stands at $320.5 million.

5th three-day weekend breakdown

Friday – $1.3 million

Saturday – $1.8 million

Sunday – $1.2 million

Total – $4.3 million

On track to beat Deadpool 2

During its 5th weekend, Wicked: For Good entered the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list at the domestic box office. It has surpassed Jumanji: The Next Level and a few more films to become the #96 highest-grossing movie ever in North America. It is now less than $5 million away from surpassing Deadpool 2 and becoming the #94 all-time top-grossing film domestically. For the uninitiated, Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, collected $324.6 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run.

More about the movie

Internationally, the musical fantasy collected $4 million on its 5th three-day weekend, which is more than $10 million lower than Wicked’s $13.6 million gross at the same point. In addition to its domestic total, the worldwide collection of the Wicked sequel is $484.2 million. It is eyeing a $540 million to $590 million worldwide run. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $320.5 million

International – $163.7 million

Worldwide – $484.2 million

