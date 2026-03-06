After years of being requested by fans, Ethan Lovett is back on General Hospital and, much to the happiness of the audience, will be played by the original portrayer, Nathan Dean. Six years after he left the show, the actor is set to return, and an exciting storyline awaits the character, per reports.

For the unversed, Nathan used to go by the name Nathan Parsons but is now being credited as Nathan Dean instead. Ethan was first introduced in 2009 and played the role till 2013, after which he made appearances in 2015 and 2020. Here’s what we know about the actor’s return to the soap.

Nathan Dean Returns As Ethan Lovett In General Hospital

In a statement, Frank Valentini, executive producer of the daytime drama, shared with TV Insider, “We are so excited that Nathan Dean is returning to General Hospital as Ethan this April.” He added, “We have a great story planned with, of course, a few twists along the way,” about what’s next.

Ethan is the son of Holly Sutton and Luke Spencer. Frank and Carol Lovett were his adoptive parents, while Tracy Quartermaine and Robert Scorpio are his pseudo-step-parents. As for his siblings, Lucky and Lulu Spencer are his paternal half-siblings, while Sasha Scorpio is his maternal half-sister.

In 2023, Ethan was recast, and James Dean played the role in the story set in Venezuela. Holly and Felicia were the ones to track Ethan down, after which he was said to have returned to Australia. Ethan has been offscreen since, but was mentioned in 2024 for Lulu’s liver transplant.

Fans have been theorizing how Ethan’s retainer will connect to the current storylines on General Hospital. Some are wondering if he could be a part of the Delilah storyline. Others are excited to see what this would mean when it comes to potential romantic pairings on the popular ABC soap opera.

Ethan has a romantic history with Kristina Corinthos. He was also married to Maya Ward at one point in time. Meanwhile, there are other choices that fans think can fit. Some claim Jacinda Bracken could be a potential fit for Ethan even though she is currently romancing Michael Corinthos.

Some of the fans are also wondering if this means Ethan’s mother, Holly, will be back on the show after she was last seen onscreen in November 2024. Ethan’s half-sister, Sasha, was also last seen onscreen back in July 2025.

