The previous episode of General Hospital saw Willow making a vow now that she has taken over Drew’s career. Liesl sought out her daughter Britt’s help. Lucy had some explaining to do, while Laura decided to hold back. And then lastly, Lucas wanted answers regarding both Marco and Sidwell.

From admissions and discoveries to plans and favors, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 2, 2026

The first episode of the week features Brook Lynn and Chase making an alarming discovery. What will this be about? Up next, Michael opens up to Jacinda. How will she react? Laura sees the softer side of an adversary. Kai receives an offer. But from whom? Meanwhile, Curtis makes a decision.

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Sonny makes an admission. Is this about Michael or Justine? Carly finds what she’s looking for, while Jason has news for Tracy and Alexis. Portia is touched. Is this related to Isaiah or Trina? Marco suffers a setback. Is this about Lucas, or is this related to his father Sidwell’s mob business instead?

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Someone witnesses Lulu and Nathan’s private encounter. Who saw them together, and how will it impact things? When Liz sees Britt in a vulnerable moment, how will she react? Ava jumps to the wrong conclusion. Josslyn is suspicious. But regarding what and what she will do with all of her doubts?

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Carly is gobsmacked. Is this about Valentin or Brennan? Jason comforts Britt while Lulu has a realization. Is this about Maxie and Nathan? Brennan voices his frustration. Is this about Carly or Josslyn? Brook Lynn and Chase make a plan. Could it be about Willow? Or is this about Michael again?

Friday, March 6, 2026

The final episode of the week features Josslyn seeking out Jason. Is this about her doubts? Brennan calls in a favor while Nathan levels with Liesl. Maxie makes her feelings clear. Is this about Nathan and Spinelli? And then lastly, Trina embraces an opportunity. Is this about Kai or Portia?

