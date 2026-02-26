The drama, the conflicts, the tea, and the chaos are about to return with The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s brand new season. Season 17 of the reality show is all set to return on April 5, 2026, on Bravo. Here are the storylines you can expect from returning and new cast members on the show.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17: Expected Storylines

Porsha Williams is beginning a new era of her life after her divorce is finalized. She is open to dating and exploring her options. While some of her relationships are rocky, she is determined to navigate the changing equations with a positive mindset.

On the other hand, Phaedra Parks is back with her wit and humor. She is willing to mend things with Angela and is focused not only on having fun but also on staying unbothered. Raising her sons is her priority, but her lawyer side always finds its way out.

Drew Sidora faces unexpected conflicts as she balances her acting and music career with her motherhood. But will she be able to deal with it all while in the spotlight? Next, Shamea Morton Mwangi is busy launching her own rum company, but when a lot of challenges fall her way and tensions with Porsha and Drew cause issues, how will she manage the drama?

Angela Oakley is here for accountability. She also deals with grief as she navigates her mother’s passing while fixing her fractured friendships and past wounds with Phaedra. Meanwhile, Kelli Ferrell has her hands full with her career, love life, and motherhood. How will she hold on when conflicts and rumors threaten to cause issues in her business?

Kimberly “K Michelle” Pate is an award-winning artist ready to build new bonds in this new journey. While she is known for R&B, she is newly navigating the country music scene. But juggling between love and career might not be easy.

On the other hand, Pinky Cole is known for her boldness. She started a $100 million vegan empire, but entrepreneurship has its own set of challenges. Alongside, she is focused on taking care of her kids and family as she also navigates drama with the RHOA women.

Cynthia Bailey is back as a friend of the group for yet another season of the hit show. She is adding some chaos, questions, and lots of entertainment to the mix. Cynthia is navigating her businesses, friendships, and personal life with a twist. But will she be able to stay calm and steady amidst storms?

