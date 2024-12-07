Over the last few years, the Real Housewives franchise has seen many changes, be it in the storylines, friendships, group dynamics, or cast members. While some left the show for good, others took a break and returned. Atlanta’s Porsha Williams is one such name.

With the reality star making her return to the edition, fans are excited for her to witness her onscreen again. But the journey back on screen wasn’t as easy, with Williams feeling like a rookie on day one of the shoot. Here’s what the 43-year-old revealed about her return to the popular franchise.

Porsha Williams Felt Like A ‘Rookie’ On First Day Back

Porsha Williams told People she wasn’t sure about returning to the series at this year’s Bravo Fan Fest. “The first day of filming, I kid you not, I felt like a rookie. I promise you, I stopped midway, and I was like, ‘Am I supposed to be looking this way?’” the television personality revealed.

She added that she had to force herself to stop looking at the camera during her first couple of scenes. “It took me a minute to recalibrate and make the cameras invisible again,” she divulged. Apart from being a part of the Atlanta edition, she also starred in her own spinoff show titled Porsha’s Family Matters. It aired in 2021 for a single season.

Porsha Williams: Journey On The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The reality star debuted on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season 5. The following year, during season 6, she was featured on the show as a “friend” instead of a main member. From season 8 to 13, Williams starred as a main cast member. After the 13th season aired in 2020, she starred in her spinoff show released the next year. After that, she was not featured on screen in a Bravo show. Now, two seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta later, Williams is back and ready for the ride.

In February this year, Williams announced her return to the Atlanta edition. In her statement, she mentioned how thankful she was for the opportunity “to be a larger part” of the family. She added that she was looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and showing the world her new world. Williams also posted a video on her Instagram and seemed excited in it. “Season 16 Lets Gooooo. Are y’all READY?!” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16

Meanwhile, several reports about the upcoming season, some of which state a cast shakeup, have surfaced. Andy Cohen, the franchise’s executive producer, has confirmed that the new season will premiere in early 2025. “The new Atlanta, which I’m seven episodes into watching, it’s outstanding. I’m excited for people to see this,” he said in response to questions.

