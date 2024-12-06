The original cast members have been making their opinions known with the news of Vanderpump Rules getting a reboot. From farewell posts to a walk down the memory lane messages, the OGs have done it. Katie Maloney, another former cast member, has now dropped a bombshell.

The 37-year-old recently revealed that she had already quit the show long before the news of the reboot was announced. Here’s what the television personality revealed and what prompted her to decide.

Did Katie Maloney Quit Vanderpump Rules Before Reboot?

During her podcast, Disrespectfully, she spoke to her co-host Dayna Kathan about how she would not return to the show regardless of the fate of the next season. “You know, as many as other people close to me, I didn’t plan on returning,” Maloney started.

“Maybe it doesn’t matter at this point, but I made a decision months ago after this past season,” she added and explained that it was because she needed to move on with her life. Maloney clarified that she had decided before the show was paused, and its future was being debated. Kathan pointed out this was after the S11 reunion.

Why Did Katie Maloney Quit Vanderpump Rules?

Further explaining what happened in the background, Maloney disclosed that she had told the producers about her decision to move on and be done with the show. “I felt personally ready to move on from the show,” she said, mentioning how her life was moving in a different direction. She also mentioned how mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually, she was prepared to bid the show goodbye after 11 long seasons.

Maloney mused about how many seasons of her life were featured on the show and how much she had to endure while participating. She didn’t feel she could grow while participating in the series anymore. She also accepted that the reboot was understandable simply because the show’s concept no longer matched how fractured the group had become.

After the viral cheating scandal, the actress pointed out that the cast as a “cohesive unit” didn’t exist anymore. Regardless, Maloney accepted that despite knowing the truth of the situation, it was still weird and sad to see the show’s “finality,” knowing it wouldn’t be the same anymore. “The closing of a chapter is sad, no matter what,” she stated as a matter of fact.

Vanderpump Rules 12: What To Expect From New Season

Meanwhile, the next season of Vanderpump Rules will feature an all-new cast and start production in 2025. None of the original cast except Lisa Vanderpump will be returning for the rebooted season.

