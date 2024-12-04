The Harry Potter franchise is one of the most iconic fiction pieces ever. A huge reason behind it is its iconic villain, Lord Voldemort. He was a terrifying villain that the mightiest of wizards feared taking his name, even in his absence. In the film adaptation of Harry Potter, Ralph Fiennes played the role, beautifully terrorizing a whole generation of viewers. His portrayal of The Dark Lord was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Now, Warner Bros. is all set to brew the magic of Harry Potter once again, this time in an HBO special show. Now, fans are doing their part of casting their favorite actors in a role. One such fan cast includes the idea of Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy stepping into the shoes of Lord Voldemort. This news has now reached the ears of the former Dark Lord himself.

Ralph Fiennes is all in favor of Cillian Murphy as Lord Voldemort

Ralph Fiennes recently commented on the idea of Murphy taking over the role. On Watch What Happens Live, Fiennes expressed his love for Cillian Murphy’s acting, saying he would be an excellent choice for Voldemort. “Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah,” Ralph said about Murphy as The Dark Lord. Fiennes had agreed to return to the franchise a couple of years earlier.

Speaking to Variety, he said, “Sure, of course. No question about it.” However, it seems that Ralph has gone past that idea and is happy to have Cillian take it forward. As for other significant characters, the makers will likely cast young and relatively fresh faces for the kids of Hogwarts. Only time will tell which actors they cast for roles like Voldemort, Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Sirius Black, and more.

Finally, recasting an iconic character like Voldemort is challenging. Ralph Fiennes’ performance has become synonymous with the character, from his eerie snake-like appearance to his chilling delivery of lines. However, fans believe Cillian Murphy can take on this task. He has already proved his wide range as an actor, and having Harry Potter in his filmography will be icing on the cake.

