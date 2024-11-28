Yep, the guy who made the undercut and razor-sharp cheekbones an absolute vibe for eight seasons? Not a fan of it at all. He dreaded the attention it brought him.

During an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Emily Blunt—who starred with Cillian in A Quiet Place Part II—dished on her co-star’s profound aversion to his Tommy persona in real life. “When he has his Peaky Blinders haircut, he hates it,” she said. While Tommy Shelby oozes swagger and authority, Cillian? Not so much. Emily shared that Cillian’s idea of a good time doesn’t involve being mobbed by fans on the streets. Nope. “He quite likes just to go home, take a bath, and go to bed,” she quipped.

And here’s the kicker: the guy is the total antithesis of Tommy. The Shelby we know is bold, intense, and always in control. On the other hand, Emily describes Cillian as “polite and shy.” So, you could say the dangerous gangster” vibe doesn’t exactly fit the bill for this soft-spoken actor who’d instead be left alone with his thoughts than swarmed by fans obsessed with his piercing gaze and cheekbones that should have their fan clubs.

But don’t think the Peaky Blinders persona didn’t leave its mark in other ways. Emily also revealed that Cillian’s work on Peaky Blinders helped him land his role in A Quiet Place Part II. Her husband, John Krasinski, was so captivated by Cillian’s performance as Tommy that he was like, “Yeah, it’s him.” So, while Cillian may not love his public Peaky transformation, it helped open doors.

Tommy Shelby may have the glam, but Cillian Murphy? Not so much. Offscreen, he’s pretty open about how playing such an intense character took its toll. Sure, he rocks the flat cap as Tommy, but it’s not precisely his top pick. When he’s off the clock? Hoodie and jeans, blending into the crowd—no cap in sight.

And while we’re at it, let’s remember the late Helen McCrory, who brought Polly Gray to life. Cillian’s tribute to her was heartfelt: “beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate,” and a “fearless” actress. Her loss hit the cast hard; you could feel it in Cillian’s words.

So yeah, we’ll never forget Cillian as Tommy Shelby, but let’s be honest—he’d rather be at home, off the radar. Just a guy too cool to need the spotlight.

