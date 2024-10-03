Irish star Cillian Murphy has been nominated for his exceptional work on screen, especially for roles in big projects like Oppenheimer, Peaky Blinders, Red Eye, Batman Begins, and Inception, among others. Recently, Murphy won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor for Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer.

Although his performance captivated audiences worldwide, another noticeable thing that caught his attention was his staggering salary for playing the lead character in the movie.

Murphy was paid a whopping $10 million for Oppenheimer, however, the actor once revealed that he feels he was overpaid. Although Murphy isn’t among the highest-paid actors in the industry, he still believed that he didn’t deserve this much amount. In a throwback interview with The Guardian, the 28 Days Later actor admitted, “I’m just a f*cking actor. There are doctors and nurses and f*cking people that work. I struggle with that. I mean, actors are overpaid, you know? It’s nice when you get paid, when you’re young, and you’ve gone from having no money, but the Catholic guilt kicks in immediately, and I’m like ‘It’s all going to go wrong. You don’t deserve this’. And I don’t.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million. Other than Oppenheimer, Murphy earned $3-5 million for his role in Batman Begins and around $1 million for all the other supporting roles he played in Nolan’s movies.

Furthermore, in the interview, Murphy shared that he does not enjoy the “personality side of being an actor.”

Other than this, Murphy once revealed that he doesn’t enjoy the spotlight and doesn’t take photos with fans. He told GQ, “Once I started doing that it changed my life. I just think it’s better to say hello, and have a little conversation. I tell that to a lot of people, you know, actor friends of mine, and they’re just like: I feel so bad. But you don’t need a photo record of everywhere you’ve been in a day.“

Currently, Murphy is working on the film adaptation of Peaky Blinders as he will be reprising his role of Tommy Shelby.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Withdraws Legal Charges Against Brad Pitt, Inolving The Allegedly Abusive Plane Incident, Insider Claims “She Wants To Focus On Her Family”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News