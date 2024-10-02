Following the divorce and years of legal battles between A-list Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the Maleficent actress has ended her legal charges with the Department of Justice and the FBI regarding documents related to the alleged 2016 plane incident involving her ex-husband.

A source close to Jolie told People she is “actively moving beyond the past.” They said, “Being stuck in the past is not anything that Angie wants. She wants to focus on her family, work, and the future. These are all things that make her happy.”

In a 2022 Freedom of Information Act request, under the pseudonym Jane Doe, the actress sought to obtain FBI documents regarding a flight she and Pitt took on September 14, 2016. The documents pertained to an alleged abusive incident involving Pitt in the presence of the couple’s children. Angelina Jolie’s request aimed to gather further details about the incident as part of her legal efforts related to their divorce and custody battle.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, and were reportedly present on the transatlantic flight. As a result, the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and FBI investigated Pitt. Six days later, the 49-year-old star filed for divorce from Pitt, who had been her husband for two years and partner since 2005.

Moreover, at the time when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, a source shared that Pitt became “verbally abusive and physical” with one of their kids. However, Pitt denied the accusation. Later that year, all the charges against Pitt were dropped, and the FBI closed the investigation.

Although Angelina Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was bifurcated in 2019, making them both legally single, their divorce proceedings are still ongoing. In addition to unresolved custody issues, the former couple is entangled in a separate legal battle over Jolie’s sale of her share of the French winery Château Miraval.

Currently, Angelina Jolie is focusing on Maria, her first acting role in three years, while Pitt is busy filming the Formula One film F1.

