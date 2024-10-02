Daniel Day-Lewis left fans disappointed in 2017 when he announced that he would be stepping away from acting. Now, seven years later, the prolific actor is ready to face the camera again as he is confirmed to be starting in his son Ronan Day-Lewis’ directorial venture, Anemone.

Daniel is a multiple Academy Award-winning actor who is known to get into the skin of his characters using method acting techniques. His previous release was the 2017 hit Phantom Thread, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Daniel Day-Lewis to Star in Ronan Day-Lewis’ Anemone After 7-Year-Long Hiatus from Acting

Anemone marks Ronan Day-Lewis’s directorial debut. He wrote the screenplay with his father, Daniel. The film is said to explore familial bonds as it focuses on the relationships between fathers, sons, and brothers. Focus Features and Plan B Production are producing the project, which is currently filming in Manchester, England.

Apart from Daniel, Anemone features an ensemble of talented actors like Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Safia Oakley-Green, and Samuel Bottomley. The film was officially announced by Focus Features, with chairman Peter Kujawski releasing a statement: “We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator.”

Daniel Day-Lewis Has Largely Stayed Away from Limelight Since 2017

Daniel announced his retirement through his representative just a few months before the release of Phantom Thread in 2017. Ever since he has largely stayed away from the public eye, the actor started his film career in the 1970s and has given memorable performances in Jim Sheridan’s My Left Foot, Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood, earning the Oscar Award for Best Actor for all three films.

Daniel took breaks from acting previously as well to try out different things, as he believes his curiosity in life helps him in his performances. He even worked as an apprentice shoemaker in the 1990s during a hiatus from Hollywood. “It is with a very positive sense that I keep away from the work for a while. It has always seemed natural to me that, in turn, should help me in the work that I do,” Daniel revealed in an interview with The Observer in 2008.

