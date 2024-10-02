Megalopolis by Francis Ford Coppola failed to impress the audience on its opening weekend. The big-budgeted sci-fi drama with Adam Driver in the role had been in the developmental stage for a very long time, and when it finally saw the light, it fell flat. Scroll below for the deets.

Headlined by Driver, the movie also features Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D. B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman in crucial roles. The idea of the movie was first conceived in 1977 and started developing in 1983. However, it was postponed. The project was revived in 2001, holding table reads with eminent actors. Then, after the September 11 attacks, an event resembled the film’s plot and themes. Hence, it was abandoned again.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Megalopolis collected only $2.1 million on its five-day debut weekend across eleven markets. The numbers in the domestic market were equally disappointing. The movie raked in an estimated $4 million in the United States. The opening weekend collection of this Francis Ford Coppola-helmed movie is a poor $6.1 million against an estimated production budget of $120 million.

On Monday, Megalopolis grossed $345K across 1854 locations, as per BoxOfficeReport.com. The film’s domestic cume stands at $4.35 million. It managed to enter the top five of the domestic chart for the dailies after its Monday collection. The movie has earned only 5.08% of its massive production budget, an estimated $120 million.

More about the movie –

It is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.

It was released in the theatres on September 27.

