Despicable Me 4 is on its way to beating Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. It is the tenth highest-grossing film globally post-COVID. The movie is close to reaching a massive milestone in the international regions. In the US, the movie has also collected decent numbers, taking the global collection to a new height. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie is close to the one-billion mark globally, but it may not be able to achieve that feat, as it has lost several theatres to the new releases. The Illumination creation has been running in the theatres since early July and is currently in its sixteenth week. It has lost the theatres to The Wild Robot, which came out in the theatres this past Friday. The animated feature is already a blockbuster, as it has raked in around 9.5 times its production budget of $100 million.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Despicable Me 4 experienced a drop of only 15.2% from last weekend. The movie raked in a solid $3.9 million at the international markets on its 15th weekend. It played across 82 regions.

Despicable Me 4’s international cume stands at $593.3 million; in the United States, the Illumination feature has raked in $360.8 million. Adding the movie’s overseas and domestic gross, its global cume has reached $954.1 million. As per the trade analyst’s report, it is on its way to beat the Marvel biggie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the 10th highest-grossing film worldwide post-COVID. The MCU movie was released in 2022 and collected $955.77 million globally.

The animated feature is less than $1 million away from reaching that number and becoming the 10th highest-grossing film post-COVID at the worldwide box office. It was made on a budget of $100 million and has raked in over 854% of its making cost.

Despicable Me 4 was released in the theatres on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

