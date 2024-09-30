Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker 2 is being underestimated by many, but if we check on the ground level, there’s genuine interest in the film and don’t be surprised if it clocks a double-digit start at the Indian box office. The film is just a couple of days away from hitting theatres and considering the big national holiday, it is aiming to set the cash registers ringing. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking report of day 1!

Undercurrent among the Indian audience

The first installment was released in 2019, and despite strong competition from War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, it did really well and ended up being a Hit in India with a net collection of 64 crores. Apart from this commercial success, it was also a winner among critics with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Part one is a modern-day cult, and it has naturally created a ground for Joker 2. The anticipation is really high among the Indian audience, and many are looking forward to seeing what Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s crazy pair has to offer. The hype is mainly in the A centers of India, and despite its limitations due to theme and genre, the film aims to surprise everyone at the box office.

Joker 2 is going strong at the Indian box office

Apart from the goodwill of the first installment, Joker 2 also benefits from the absence of any Bollywood releases on Gandhi Jayanti. Yes, you read that right! This year, no Bollywood film is releasing on Gandhi Jayanti. Also, there are no big releases from other industries. So, this Joaquin Phoenix starrer is technically enjoying a solo release in India, and that has pushed its potential way too high.

As of now (4:50 pm IST), Joker 2 has sold tickets worth 1.48 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 at the Indian box office. It includes a sale of over 43,000 tickets across the country, which is superb. The advance booking is backed mainly by Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

In National Cinema Chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis), the film has already sold over 31,000 tickets.

Joker 2 to open much higher than its predecessor!

For the unversed, Joker (2019) opened at 5.75 crores net, which equals 6.78 crores gross. In comparison, Joker 2 has amassed 1.48 crores gross through day 1 advance booking, which means it has already recovered 21.82% of the opening day collection of part one. So, it’s clear that the film is going to leave behind part one by a big margin.

